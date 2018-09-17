Calgary Flames co-owner Clay Riddell dies

Calgary Flames co-owner Clay Riddell died on Saturday. He was 81. (Getty Images)

Calgary Flames co-owner Clay Riddell died on Saturday, the team confirmed on Sunday. He was 81.

The billionaire oilman and founder of Paramount Resources joined the team’s ownership in 2003. During his tenure, the Flames made seven playoff appearances and reached the Stanley Cup Final.

“We mourn the passing of a great man of industry, sports, philanthropy and human decency along with our city, province and country,” Flames CEO Ken King said in a statement. “His legacies to all of us are immeasurable. To his family our gratitude, respect and deepest sympathy.”

Riddell was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2008, thanks to his philanthropic work — including a $10 million donation to the University of Manitoba, his alma mater.

He was also the chairman of the Shaw Charity Classic, a PGA Tour Champions tournament held each year in Calgary, Alberta.

Murray Edwards, Alvin Libin, Allan Markin and Jeff McCaig now make up the remainder of the Flames ownership group. His son, James, took over as the head of his natural gas and oil exploration company in 2015.

Commissioner Bettman statement on the passing of @NHLFlames co-owner Clay Riddell. pic.twitter.com/ByDOnx1faG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 16, 2018





“On behalf of the National Hockey League and our Board of Governors we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Clay Riddell,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Clay’s passion and commitment to his city and beloved Flames will be deeply missed.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Bills are so bad that CB Vontae Davis retired at halftime Sunday

• Cheap hit on Cam Newton leads to ejection, sets off fight in Falcons-Panthers

• This fake punt TD is a thing of beauty from Titans

• NFL kickers had a terrible Week 2

