Calgary Flames' cap crunch may stifle chances of being Stanley Cup contender

After a statement campaign in 2018-19, the Calgary Flames are now in the precarious position of pushing to be a Stanley Cup contender while simultaneously not having any salary cap flexibility. The NHL's cap ceiling nudged up only slightly prior to the 2019-20 season, a development that seemed to catch many of the league's 31 teams by surprise.

While traditional contenders often make trade deadline deals to load up for the playoffs, barring other moves the Flames won't have the flexibility to do so. They're currently so cap constrained — they had just $154,913 in available space as of Oct. 22, as per CapFriendly — that after a pair of recent injuries, they had to ferry defenseman Oliver Kylington to their AHL affiliate to have the space to recall forward Alan Quine to ice a complete lineup. The cap crunch has made the simple matter of replacing injured winger Austin Czarnik by recalling Quine very complex.

Calgary didn't get into cap trouble overnight, though the small bump to the 2019-20 cap ceiling definitely compounded their existing challenges. Three main factors have contributed to the team's current predicament, as they have about $515,000 in cap space moving forward.

Expensive depth signings

Over the past few summers, many restricted free agents have cashed in with big contracts after their entry-level deals. Prior to second contracts sky-rocketing, the Flames signed veteran depth players Michael Frolik (4x$4.3 million), Troy Brouwer (4x$4.5 million) and Michael Stone (3x$3.5 million). These deals were reasonable contracts when signed, but now, they're a lot to pay bottom six or third pairing players – Brouwer and Stone were both bought out due to their costs, though Stone later returned on a league-minimum deal .

Bad gambles

When he signed, the hope was Brouwer would fit into the Flames' top six. He didn't. Similarly, James Neal was signed to add some additional scoring to the top two forward lines. But his presumed spot on the top line was snagged by Elias Lindholm, leaving Neal as poor stylistic fit as an expensive bottom-six winger.

His performance and expensive contract ($5.75 million AAV for four remaining seasons) shrunk the trade market and he ended up going to the Edmonton Oilers in an “expensive depth for expensive depth” swap for Milan Lucic — the Flames saved $500,000 of cap space by getting the Oilers to retain $750,000 of Lucic's $6 million cap hit for his remaining four seasons.

Bad injury luck

In August, top defensive prospect Juuso Valimaki suffered an ACL injury that required surgery . Because Valimaki spent a significant amount of the prior season on Calgary's roster, his $894,166 cap hit counts against their cap ceiling while injured.

As a result of these cap complications, the Flames have $3.56 million in cap space eaten up by players not on their active roster, and the likes of Frolik and Lucic playing in spots significantly below their pay grade. Barring other moves they only have the flexibility to carry a couple of spare bodies in case of injury or illness, something that could seriously hinder their ambitions for Cup contention.

The Flames have few options for short-term relief. To replace Czarnik, the club placed him on the long-term injured reserve and opened up the ability to go $1.095 million above the cap ceiling, but $735,000 of that was used to recall Quine and leaves just $360,000 of temporary wiggle room. Placing Valimaki on LTIR would open up additional space, but would constrain their ability to maneuver in if he returned. If they completely run out of LTIR space, they can enact section 50.10(e) of the CBA and call up a low cap hit player after playing a player short for a game.

Long-term cap relief depends upon finding a trade partner willing to take on cap space, something general manager Brad Treliving has been seeking since the beginning of the off-season. In the end, the team's quest for a Cup may depend on his success.