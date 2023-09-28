Calgary Flames Assistant GM Suffers ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’ After Going into Cardiac Arrest, Wife Says

Chris Snow was previously diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects brain nerve cells in 2019

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Chris Snow, assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, has experienced a "catastrophic brain injury," his wife said.

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow has experienced a "catastrophic brain injury" after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, his wife said.

"With a shattered heart I've come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest," Kelsie Snow wrote about her husband in a heartbreaking post on X Wednesday.

"Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris has suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen," her post continued. "His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this."

"My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know, and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people," she added.

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Chris Snow poses for a photo in February 2020 at TD Garden in Boston, home of the Boston Bruins.

In June 2019, Chris, 42, was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — better known as Lou Gehrig's disease — shortly after being named to his current role with the Flames, according to TSN. He lost his father, two uncles and a cousin to the disease, according to his bio for #weaksidestrong, a challenge created by Chris and Kelsie that is dedicated to finding a cure for ALS.

On Wednesday, the Flames sent a message of support to Kelsie and the couple's two children. "We cannot convey the impact Chris has on our organization, not only in his work but the leadership & positivity he brings," the team wrote on X. "Despite his own challenges, he is a beacon of light, uplifting all of us around him. Our hearts are with Kelsie, Cohen & Willa as Chris continues to battle."

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Kelsie and Chris Snow pose with their two children at the 2022 NHL Awards in Tampa, Florida.

Chris first joined the Flames in 2011 as their director of hockey analytics, before being promoted to assistant general manager in September 2019. According to ESPN, he began his career as a sports writer before working in the NHL. He was the director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild from 2006 to 2010.

On his X account, where he frequently shares photos of himself at work and at events raising awareness for ALS, he describes himself as a "Husband & Dad | Walking science experiment | Determined to beat ALS & win a Stanley Cup."

In June, he shared an inspirational post that reflected his positive, determined mindset in the face of his declining health. "I can no longer drink any liquids. Can’t bathe myself. Can’t dress myself. Can’t drive. Can’t speak above a whisper. And yet I’m as energized as ever and the healthiest I’ve been since last summer," he wrote.

"I may be diminished, but I am not sick, and I am not deterred. Into year 5 I go. As we say in our family — improvise and overcome."



