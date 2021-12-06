Calgary fire shuts down part of Macleod Trail early Monday

The fire is located in the 9600-block of Macleod Trail, Calgary Fire Dispatch said. Police told CBC News that more details will be provided soon. (Mike Symington/CBC - image credit)

A fire in south Calgary has shut down part of Macleod Trail Monday morning.

The fire is located in the 9600-block of Macleod Trail in Acadia, Calgary Fire Dispatch said.

Police told CBC News that more details will be provided soon.

The City of Calgary's transportation department tweeted around 7 a.m. that Macleod Trail is closed to southbound traffic between 90th Avenue and 94th Avenue S.E.

All northbound lanes are currently open.

More to come.