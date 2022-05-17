Calgary and Edmonton city councils make friendly wager on NHL playoffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Calgary Flames
    Calgary Flames
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CALGARY — The Battle of Alberta has officially started with a friendly hockey wager between the city councils in Calgary and Edmonton, and some elite Canadian soccer players with ties to both cities have also made bets.

The Calgary Flames play the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL's Western Conference semifinal in their first post-season matchup since 1991. The best-of-seven series begins Wednesday in Calgary.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said every council member in the losing city is expected to wear the winning team's jerseys at the first meeting after the series finishes.

"What we also agreed to, though, is the losing team, at the first council meeting following the end of the series, the mayor will be in full face paint celebrating the opposing team," she said at a news conference Monday.

"I am confident that I will not be donning orange and blue paint at the June 7 council meeting and I am very much looking forward to seeing Mayor (Amarjeet) Sohi wearing the Flames C on his face."

Sohi, who was travelling Monday, said in an emailed statement that the Alberta matchup is a dream come true for hockey fans.

"Not only does it give us something to look forward to, but it will help our province's economic rebound," he said.

The playoff Battle of Alberta also prompted a friendly wager between Canadian soccer players Alphonso Davies and Sam Adekugbe.

Adekugbe, who grew up in Calgary and now plays in Turkey for Hatayspor, reached out to Davies, a Bayern Munich star who grew up in Edmonton, on social media for the bet.

"What you wanna bet @NHLFlames beat the @EdmontonOilers?" Adekugbe tweeted.

"That’s not gonna happen but let’s do it," Davies replied.

The bet is loser has to donate $2,000 to the winning team’s charity foundation and take a photo in their jersey.

"I like the sound of that," Davies said.

For the mayors, in addition to wearing the winning team's colours, Gondek said members of the losing city council would donate money out of their own pockets to organizations that help children with cancer. That donation is in recognition of Ben Stelter, an Edmonton boy who has brain cancer and has become known as a good-luck charm for the Oilers.

"It's fitting that the month of May is brain tumour awareness month," she said. "Ben has been incredibly brave in this past year and all hockey fans are cheering him on."

The two organizations — Kids with Cancer Society in Edmonton and Kids Cancer Care in Calgary — give emotional, educational and financial support to families and children dealing with cancer.

"Both Edmonton city council and Calgary city council would like to amplify the great work of these two organizations throughout Alberta," said Gondek.

Sohi, meanwhile, said he will be cheering for the Oilers every step of the way.

"Edmonton is a hockey city and always has been," he said. "I ... will happily send Mayor Gondek well wishes when the Oilers beat the Flames and move forward in the playoffs."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Misinterpretting treaty rights regarding guns led to conviction

    An Aamjiwnaang First Nations man mistakenly thought he had the right as an Indigenous person to carry a firearm as part of his treaty rights. This is why Jason Nahmabin was walking with a green camouflage gun case over his shoulder in St. Thomas on June 26, 2019. A police officer stopped him and found a .22 caliber rifle with no safety lock. He also had no documentation to legally possess the weapon. He was arrested. Defence Lawyer Autumn Johnson said it is his right to hunt and fish as an Indig

  • Twitter boss hits back on Musk doubts over fake accounts

    Chief executive Parag Agrawal says the firm is confident that less than 5% of users are spam accounts.

  • US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden’s administration announced steps Monday to ease a nationwide shortage of baby formula, including reopening the largest domestic manufacturing plant and increasing imports from overseas. The Food and Drug Administration said it was streamlining its review process to make it easier for foreign manufacturers to begin shipping more formula into the U.S. “The FDA expects that the measures and steps it’s taking with infant

  • N.B. lieutenant-governor breaks silence on ruling that her appointment violated charter

    New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy has broken her silence on a recent Court of Queen's Bench ruling that said her appointment to the role as a non-French speaker violated the Charter or Rights and Freedoms. In a statement provided to media in both English and French on Monday, Murphy said she thinks it's important for the courts to "carefully examine such matters" given New Brunswick's unique status as the country's only bilingual province. She also admitted she believes it is "critical" that

  • This sous vide is a 'workhorse' for cooking steaks — and it's on sale until midnight

    The sous vide is a "workhorse;" from steaks to briskets, it deserves an "enthusiastic five stars."

  • NHL playoff schedule: Dates, times, television and results

    The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2022 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.

  • Métis leader calls for Queen to apologize for residential schools

    The president of the Métis National Council says the Queen should apologize for residential schools to help survivors and their families heal. Cassidy Caron says residential school survivors told her that an apology from the Queen would be important since she is the leader of the Anglican Church and Canada’s head of state. Caron says she will make the request to Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, during a reception with them at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of

  • EXPLAINER: Next steps for Finland, Sweden on NATO membership

    BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland and Sweden have signaled their intention to join NATO over Russia’s war in Ukraine and things will move fast once they formally apply for membership in the world’s biggest security alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made clear that there would be consequences if the two Nordic countries join. So it’s important for NATO to bring them swiftly into the fold where they can benefit from the security guarantees that membership provides. They’re off to a quic

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.