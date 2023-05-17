Calgary councillor facing criminal charge has case sent to alternative measures

Gian-Carlo Carra, who represents Ward 9, was facing a charge of mischief under $5,000 for an alleged road rage incident in April 2022. (Alex Ramadan - image credit)

A Calgary city councillor facing a criminal charge in connection with an alleged road rage incident has had his case sent to an alternative measures program.

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra was charged with mischief under $5,000 stemming from an alleged road rage incident in April 2022, when he allegedly kicked a car near a crosswalk.

On Wednesday, his lawyer appeared in court presenting an agreement between Crown and defence.

If Carra completes the alt-measures program, his charge will be withdrawn in September.

Although a probation officer will decide what conditions are appropriate, typically people referred to the program complete community service, pay restitution and offer a written apology.

This means there will be no courtroom admission of any wrongdoing on Carra's part.