Calgary council votes to build the $5.5B Green Line

The Green Line, the largest project in Calgary's history, will officially be moving forward.

Council voted 14-1 in favour of the revised Stage 1 alignment for the $5.5-billion megaproject Tuesday. Coun. Jeromy Farkas was the sole vote against.

Construction could start as early as next spring.

Coun. Shane Keating, the chair of the Green Line committee, said while Calgary has faced recent hurdles the LRT will be a significant investment in the city's future.

"Pandemics do not last. Recessions do not last. Calgarians will return to their normal lives and as schools and businesses reopen, there will be an ever increasing need for transit," he said.

The train line's future had been uncertain, with intense debate over its route.

"Today is not a big day for the city, today is the biggest day for the city," Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.

More to come...

Take a look at the Green Line map below: