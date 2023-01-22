Calgary and Columbus take the ice in non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Calgary has a 22-16-9 record overall and a 13-8-2 record in home games. The Flames have gone 8-8-5 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Columbus has a 3-15-1 record in road games and a 14-30-2 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 10-15-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has scored 12 goals with 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press