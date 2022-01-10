Calgary closing LRT stations to public to curb unhoused sleepers

·3 min read
The Southland, Heritage and Anderson CTrain stations will be closed to the public between 10 p.m. and the start of service the following day. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC - image credit)
The Southland, Heritage and Anderson CTrain stations will be closed to the public between 10 p.m. and the start of service the following day. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC - image credit)

The City of Calgary said Sunday that it will be closing some CTrain stations to the public as nearly 200 people nightly took refuge during an extended cold period.

The last couple of weeks have been brutally cold in the Calgary area. Some days temperatures dipped to the –30s, and extreme cold warnings were frequently issued by Environment Canada.

The city said about 170 people per night have been seeking out CTrain stations this past week for shelter. Beginning Monday, some CTrain stations — including Southland, Heritage and Anderson — will be shuttered to the public between 10 p.m. and start of service the following day.

The city says it will be working with multi-agency outreach staff to bring those who may have been sheltering in CTrain stations transportation to shelters or other community resources, as the stations are not designed to be used as housing. They are not heated and do not have washrooms.

Chaz Smith, founder of street outreach team Be the Change YYC, says this is not the first time the stations have been closed. In April 2020, Calgary Transit shut some of the same stations at 6 p.m. due to what they called "social disorder." But this time Smith says, the city has taken a better approach.

"What is different is that there is going to be a coordinated approach with many different outreach teams so that we can hopefully direct people to the appropriate resources," he said.

But he says despite that option, many people can't or won't access shelters due to the pandemic, while others do not want to be separated from their partner or pet.

"Although some of those barriers still do exist, I recognize that the emergency shelters and the rest of the sector are actively talking about some of those barriers and how they can reduce them," Smith said.

Julie Debeljak/CBC
Julie Debeljak/CBC

"This is, of course, a complex situation. Experiencing homelessness is nothing that I would wish on anyone, the complexities that it brings … the struggles that individuals in these trauma responses face every day are just truly unprecedented, having to fight for food, warmth, shelter."

Safety a concern

The city said cold temperatures have been difficult and dangerous for Calgarians experiencing homelessness. They said they will be working with the Calgary Homeless Foundation while Calgary Transit officers will visit CTrain stations.

"Calgarians' safety is our top priority," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in an emailed statement.

"Calgarians who are unhoused and in positions of vulnerability need safe spaces for shelter, and all Calgarians need to feel safe on our transit system."

During a press conference Sunday, Matthew Nomura, vice-president of the Homeless Serving System of Care, said the organization is working to address barriers to shelter access, including standards around pets and access to outreach and transportation.

"There is a general sense of safety required across the system for all our travelling citizenry, so there will be greater attempts to have peace officers present," said Samuel Hope, manager of safety and security at Calgary Transit.

He said there will also be targeted visits from peace officers.

LRT platforms to access trains and transit service will still be available and trains will continue to run on their regular schedules.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Fred VanVleet cites confidence, praises teammates after career night vs. Jazz

    "I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.