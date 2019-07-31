Calgary city council approves arena deal with Flames

The Calgary Flames will soon have a new place to call home. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

It looks like the Calgary Flames are going to have a new place to call home in the future.

The city of Calgary has voted and approved a new arena deal, the CBC reports. The vote concluded with 11 of 15 councillors giving their approval.

The city will now pitch in to fund half of the proposed $550-million needed to build the facility. The other parties involved with the agreement are Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, as well as Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Limited.

This decision also signals the demolition of the Scotiabank Saddledome, according to Justin Giovannetti of The Globe and Mail. The arena has been in operation since October of 1983.

The agreement is for 35 years, with the Flames staying in Calgary for it’s duration with opportunities to extend the pact, The Globe states.

In terms of how this will benefit the Flames, it can only be viewed as a massive win. The old Saddledome, while incredibly charming, was indeed outdated. In 2017, the barn was voted the 26th best arena in the NHL, according to the Sporting News.

"For years, I've been saying any investment of public money must have public benefit,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi stated. “This deal does that. It's a fair deal. I'm pleased that it will allow us to move forward on the important work of city building, especially in east Victoria Park. Given their success in building and designing the East Village, I'm looking forward to the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation's design, engagement and community integration on this project."

The new facility will be located in the East Victoria Park area of Calgary.

