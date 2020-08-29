Calgary business man charged in connection with drunk driving crash in June

Well-known Calgary realtor and developer John Torode is facing charges, accused of a drunk driving crash in June.

On June 12 around 12:25 a.m., RCMP responded to a head-on crash between a minivan and a sedan on Highway 2 just south of Calgary city limits.

According to sources, Torode, 71, was behind the wheel of the sedan which RCMP say was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes on Highway 2 near Dunbow Road.

Three people were taken to hospital: the driver of the minivan, Torode and his passenger, and a young woman who was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP said the driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

Torode is facing charges that include impaired driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and driving with blood-alcohol level over .08, RCMP confirmed on Friday evening.

Torode is a real estate developer in Calgary who's responsible for projects like Hotel Arts.

About a decade ago, he filed for bankruptcy.

Torode has served on the boards of Theatre Calgary, Calgary Centre for Performing Arts, Calgary Philharmonic and currently sits on the Calgary Opera and Theatre Junction boards.