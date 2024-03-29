Calgary brings losing streak into game against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (38-23-11, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (33-34-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Los Angeles Kings after losing five games in a row.

Calgary has a 33-34-5 record overall and a 9-8-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have a 30-9-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 38-23-11 overall and 10-5-4 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have gone 32-3-6 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Andrei Kuzmenko led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has scored 23 goals with 38 assists for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 24 goals and 40 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: day to day (undisclosed), Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: day to day (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

