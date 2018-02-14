Calgary's Koe wins opening draw of men's curling at Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Calgary's Kevin Koe led Canada to a 5-3 win over Italy on Wednesday in the first draw of the men's curling tournament at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada scored a deuce in the eighth end to break a 2-2 tie but the Italians came right back with a double takeout to earn a single in the ninth. Holding hammer in the 10th, Koe earned an easy point with his final stone for the game's decisive score.

"I think we knew we were going to get a good test," said vice skip Marc Kennedy. "That (Italy) is a good team. Joel Retornaz has been around a while. He's beaten Canadian teams before.

"That game could have gone the other way. It's just one shot here or there."

The Canadians will play Britain in the day's second draw.

The top four teams in the 10-nation round robin advance to the semifinals.

The Canadian Press