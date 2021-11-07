Calgary airport planning for rally intended to disrupt travellers

A lone traveller enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., in February. The airport is preparing for a demonstration against public health orders Sunday afternoon. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Calgary International Airport is planning for a demonstration Sunday afternoon — organized by a vocal anti-vaccine figure — which may impact access to and from the airport.

The expected rally is part of what the organizer says is planned to be a larger protest across the country.

Chris Saccoccia, who has also identified himself as "Chris Sky" both in interviews and online, said in a video posted on Twitter that he will be in Calgary Sunday.

Saccoccia is a prominent figure in Canada's anti-mask, anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown movement.

He is planning a "convoy" to block traffic at the airport, and asked his followers to drive cars and trucks slowly around the arrivals area.

He said it's all part of a protest against "unjust corporations who are partnering illegally with the government to try and steal our rights."

He says his plan is to inflict financial pain on Canada's airports.

Saccoccia said the rallies are planned for Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Regina and Nova Scotia — everywhere there is an international airport.

Saccoccia, who is from the Township of King, north of Toronto, has previously organized demonstrations against COVID-19 public health orders across Canada. Saccoccia has been arrested by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., for organizing a gathering in that city back in April. He was also fined at a Winnipeg anti-restrictions rally that month.

Calgary airport spokesperson Dean Paddock said they are working with Calgary Police Service and public safety partners.

"The safety and security of our employees, passengers and community is our number one priority," Paddock said in a statement.

He encouraged travellers to have a transportation plan before heading to the airport, and to leave extra time.