Calgarians save over 800 million litres in first month of water restrictions

A month after the city of Calgary ordered drought-related water use restrictions for the first time ever, officials say residents have saved over 800 million litres.

“We have seen a noticeable decrease in water demand,” a city spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“Our many thanks to everyone who is following outdoor water restrictions and helping us sustain Calgary’s water supply in the Glenmore Reservoir, as well as supporting our neighbours and the river health downstream.”

But, for now, the city remains in Stage 1 of its mandatory water restrictions plan.

“Regional dry conditions and record low natural flows on the Bow and Elbow Rivers continue”, the city says.

Parameters including changing water demand, river levels, weather, and the needs of river basin co-licensees up- and down-stream are all being monitored as the city continues to assess the adequacy of its water supply.

Calgary announced the novel water use restrictions on Aug. 15.

Restrictions include limiting outdoor residential watering to two hours per week on designated days. Washing personal vehicles at home in your driveway or on the street is prohibited, along with using water to wash sidewalks, driveways and walkways, outdoor windows and exterior building surfaces. Filling fountains or other decorative water features is also prohibited.

