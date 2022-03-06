Calgarians pinch thousands of perogies and gather donations to support Ukraine

Nearly 260 lbs of potatoes were used to make perogies at a Ukrainian Catholic church in Calgary on Saturday to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)
The basement kitchen of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Calgary was full of volunteers on Saturday pinching thousands of perogies.

About 30 parishioners sang songs and shared stories while cooking, all in an effort to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

"Doing something with our hands and feeling like we are making a difference helps everybody," said organizer and vice-chair of the parish council, Oksana Dawid.

Dawid, like many of her fellow volunteers, wants to support family members and loved ones who are in the war-torn country.

This is the first of many Saturday fundraisers to come, she said, adding that the group hopes to expand their operation to be able to sell perogies to the general public soon. Right now, perogies are only being sold to parishioners.

Wiping flour from her shirt, Dawid said it's important for them to support each other right now.

Helen Pike/CBC
Christine Moussienko, president of the church council, echoed this.

"It's nice for us to be together, especially during this difficult time. It's very important. There's a feeling of peace being with other people that are experiencing the same thing."

Moussienko, like many others, said she has been constantly checking her phone and turning on the tv to get the latest updates on what is happening in Ukraine.

Helen Pike/CBC
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has escalated dramatically over the past week . The UN says more than 350 civilians have been killed and more than 1.45 million Ukrainians have fled.

Moussienko has been in touch with her relatives in Ukraine, who have told her that they need support protecting the skies from attacks, something that NATO has rejected.

Helen Pike/CBC
She said it's nice to be able to talk about her fears and concerns with the other volunteers at the church.

"Ukrainian people are amazing. I've never been so proud to be Ukrainian as I am at the moment," said Moussienko.

Perogy fundraisers have a long history of helping raise money in the Ukrainian community. Moussienki said their church raised $60,000 last year alone from them.

The money from this fundraiser will be going to the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, said Dawid.

Community initiatives

There are many different support efforts for Ukraine happening across the city.

The Alberta chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has been organizing rallies on weekends and recently filled an entire plane with supplies to send to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, local companies like Village Ice Cream and Cabin Brewing have started initiatives too.

"It's heartwarming how many people are doing different things," said Moussienko.

Helen Pike/CBC
Less than a three minute drive from the church, volunteers at the Calgary Ukrainian Youth Centre were accepting donations of clothing, blankets and hygiene and medical supplies on Saturday afternoon.

Once sorted, items will be packed on a plane to Poland and then delivered to Ukraine.

"The supplies in Ukraine especially are really limited, and people need help, lots of help," said Youth Councillor Olekasandr Zagirskyy.

People from both inside and outside the Ukrainian community stopped by the gym to drop off donations.

"This is amazing. It's amazing what the Canadian community is doing for us," Zagirskyy said.

