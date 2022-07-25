Calfee’s Corporate and Finance Practice Group Welcomes Partner Michael K. French to Its Cleveland Office

Michael K. French

Cleveland, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that Michael K. French has joined Calfee’s Corporate and Finance practice group as a Partner with the firm’s Cleveland office.

French is well-versed across many facets of corporate law including mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, and other commercial transactions. In addition, French represents state funds in their investments in private equity funds.

“We are excited to have Mike French join Calfee’s Corporate and Finance team,” said Jennifer L. Vergilii, Co- Chair of Calfee’s Corporate and Finance group. “Mike’s experience representing closely held and publicly traded companies across a variety of sectors including financial services, manufacturing and technology, is complementary with Calfee’s practice.”

With 45+ dedicated attorneys, Calfee’s Corporate and Finance practice group is one of the largest and most prolific in Ohio, handling a significant number of complex and sophisticated business and financial transactions for clients across the country and globally. Calfee’s robust Merger and Acquisitions, Divestitures and Sales practice annually consummates 60-75 M&A transactions, led by an active private equity client base and a large roster of public and privately held corporate clients.

Thomas M. Welsh, Co-Chair of Calfee’s Corporate and Finance group, stated: “The addition of Mike French strengthens our deep transactional team and will further enhance our ability to provide excellent legal services to our clients.”

French was previously with the Cleveland office of a global law firm, where he gained experience serving as principal with their corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity practices.

French earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2001, where he served as the Managing Editor of the Cleveland State Law Review. He earned his B.S. in International Politics from Georgetown University.

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and professionals and six offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New York, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Business Restructuring and Insolvency, Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. Calfee has been recognized as a leading law firm by the Chambers USA 2022 Legal Guide in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Insurance: Policyholder, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, Natural Resources & Environment, and Real Estate Law and by Chambers 2022 High Net Worth Guide in Private Wealth Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com

