Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia pacific is currently the largest market for the calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films, having a share of nearly 28%. The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films market is expected to expand in North America during the forecast period. The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films market is anticipated to surge in Europe during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films market looks all set to hit a massive valuation of US$ 28240 million in 2032. The market is expected to grow at a fair CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, and is estimated at US$ 16850 million as on 2022.

The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are one of the most widely used products for building and construction. Owing to their quality and safety, the sales of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are expected to surge during the forecast period.

Safety becomes a very important parameter when dealing with products in large numbers. The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films offer high safety. Presence of chlorine ensures that the product does not ignite easily.

Apart from the number of advantages offered by calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films, these are cost effective as well. Moreover, the ability to be manipulated into desired shapes and sizes is expected to increase the demand for calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films.

One of the most important benefits of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are that these do not conduct electricity. This allows manufacturers to provide a packing which is both fire and current resistant.

The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are used in large numbers for the manufacture of tamper resistant seals. The usage of these seals display genuity of the product.

The application of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films ensures that the product has no side effects on the environment, as tested by FDA, CPSC and ISS. These factors might surge the sales of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films in the forecast period.

These films are majorly used for packaging meat and many other kinds of fresh perishable food items.

Thus, from the analysis of Future Market Insights, it is quite clear that A rapid surge in the infrastructural activities worldwide coupled with immense increase in the growth of food packaging industry and many other factors are expected to drive the market of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films.”

Key Findings

  • The expected CAGR for the calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films market during the forecast period is 5.3%.

  • The anticipated market size of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films in 2032 is US$ 28240 million.

  • The market size of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films as on 2022 is US$ 16850 million.

  • Asia Pacific is the largest market for calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films.

  • Based on end-use the consumer goods segment has the highest market share.

Competitive Landscape in the Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market

With a view to expand footprints, and to serve many other sectors, the key players are currently involved in mergers and acquisitions. The expansion of portfolio would ensure that the specialty compounds are included as well, apart from the existing PVC materials.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Mississippi Polymers, Inc.

  • Teknor Apex Company, Inc.

  • Canadian Speciality Vinyls

  • South Asia Plastics Group

  • ACG

  • Caprihans India Limited

  • Mondorevive S.p.a.

  • ALFATHERM SpA

  • HEXIS S.A.S.

  • ZHONGSHAN LIN-YANG PLASTIC CO.LTD.

  • RENOLIT SE

Market Segmentation

By End-Use:

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Medical

  • Automotive

  • Building & Construction

  • Consumer Goods

  • Industrial

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…!

About Us  

Contact:

