Calendar of coronavirus race cancellations

Mauro Vegni at the 2018 Giro d'Italia 'big start'

Ever since the new coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal Covid-19 emerged from Wuhan city in China there has been cascading shutdowns around the world and sport is no exception. The Tour of Hainan was the first race to be cancelled in January as the virus spread outside of Hubei province.

Now that the World Health Organisation has declared the spread a pandemic - meaning it has spread across the globe - and the number of deaths from the disease in Italy have been disproportionate due to hospitals being overwhelmed - cancellations of events have come in rapid succession.

First it was all of the races in China, then Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico.

Paris-Nice got underway and persisted through stage 6 in spite of eight WorldTour teams refusing to take the start over concerns of spreading the coronavirus. Even races further down the calendar began to drop, such as Circuit Sarthe, Tour de Bretagne, Tour de Normandie.

Then, the Belgian classics in March were put on the chopping block and then the Giro d'Italia.

Cyclingnews will update this list of races with the cancellations as they are announced.





2/23/20 Tour of Hainan - ME cancelled 2/23/20 UAE Tour ME Ended early 3/1/20 Tour de Taiwain cancelled 3/6/20 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Dubai cancelled 3/7/20 Strade Bianche ME cancelled 3/7/20 Strade Bianche WE WE cancelled 3/8/20 GP Industria & Artigianato ME cancelled 3/8/20 Paris-Nice Ending 3/14 3/11/20 Tirreno-Adriatico ME cancelled 3/12/20 Istarsko Proljeće - Istrian Spring Trophy ME cancelled 3/13/20 Drentse Acht van Westerveld WE cancelled 3/14/20 Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe ME cancelled 3/14/20 USA Crits Birmingham cancelled 3/15/20 Classica da Arrabida - Cyclin'Portugal ME cancelled 3/15/20 Popolarissima ME cancelled 3/15/20 UCI Women's WorldTour Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe WE cancelled 3/15/20 Cape Epic cancelled 3/15/20 Paris-Troyes cancelled 3/18/20 Danilith Nokere Koerse ME cancelled 3/18/20 Volta ao Alentejo ME cancelled 3/18/20 Olympia's Tour ME cancelled 3/18/20 Danilith Nokere Koerse WE cancelled 3/19/20 GP de Denain 1.Pro 3/20/20 Bredene Koksijde Classic ME cancelled 3/21/20 Milano-Sanremo ME cancelled 3/21/20 GP Slovenian Istria ME cancelled 3/21/20 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lousa cancelled 3/22/20 Omloop van de Westhoek WE cancelled 3/22/20 Trofeo Alfredo Binda WWT cancelled 3/23/20 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya ME cancelled 3/23/20 Tour de Normandie ME cancelled 3/25/20 AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne ME cancelled 3/25/20 Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali ME cancelled 3/26/20 AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne WE cancelled 3/27/20 E3 BinckBank Classic ME cancelled 3/28/20 UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Barcelona cancelled 3/28/20 USA Crits Sun City Criterium postponed to August 22 3/29/20 Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields ME cancelled 3/29/20 GP Adria Mobil ME cancelled 3/29/20 Cholet - Pays de la Loire ME cancelled 3/29/20 Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields WE cancelled 4/1/20 Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily ME cancelled 4/1/20 Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre ME cancelled 4/1/20 Dwars door Vlaanderen / A travers la Flandre WE cancelled 4/1/20 Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily ME cancelled 4/1/20 The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand ME 2.1 4/1/20 American Mountain Bike Continental Championships - XCO-XCE-XCR ME/WE CC 4/2/20 Joe Martin Stage Race ME/WE 2.2 4/3/20 Route Adélie de Vitré ME 1.1 4/3/20 45. Internationale Cottbuser Junioren-Etappenfahrt MJ 2.1 4/4/20 Gran Premio Miguel Indurain ME 1.Pro 4/4/20 Volta Limburg Classic ME 1.1 4/5/20 Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres WE 1.WWT 4/5/20 La Roue Tourangelle Centre Val de Loire - Trophée Harmonie Mutuelle ME 1.1 4/5/20 Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres ME 1.UWT 4/6/20 Itzulia Basque Country ME 2.UWT 4/7/20 Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire ME cancelled 4/8/20 Scheldeprijs ME 1.Pro 4/8/20 The Princess Maha Chackri Sirindhorn's Cup "Women's Tour of Thailand" WE 2.1 4/8/20 Healthy Ageing Tour WE 2.Pro 4/12/20 66 Klasika Primavera de Amorebieta ME 1.1 4/12/20 Paris-Roubaix ME 1.UWT 4/12/20 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey ME 2.Pro 4/14/20 Paris-Camembert ME 1.1 4/15/20 Brabantse Pijl WE 1.1 4/15/20 De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne ME 1.Pro 4/17/20 GP Beiras e Serra da Estrela ME 2.1 4/18/20 Tour du Finistère ME 1.1 4/19/20 Tro-Bro Léon ME 1.Pro 4/19/20 Amstel Gold Race ME 1.UWT 4/19/20 XXVI. Gipuzkoa Klasika MJ 1.1 4/19/20 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition WE 1.WWT 4/20/20 Tour of the Alps ME 2.Pro 4/22/20 La Flèche Wallonne ME 1.UWT 4/22/20 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine WE 1.WWT 4/22/20 Belgrade Banjaluka ME 2.1 4/24/20 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon ME 2.1 4/25/20 Le Tour de Bretagne Cycliste ME cancelled 4/25/20 EPZ Omloop van Borsele WE 1.1 4/25/20 E3 BinckBank Classic - Jun MJ 1.1 4/26/20 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes WE 1.WWT 4/26/20 EPZ Omloop van Borsele MJ 1.1 4/26/20 Liège-Bastogne-Liège ME 1.UWT 4/26/20 Giro dell'Appennino ME 1.1 4/28/20 Tour de Romandie ME 2.UWT 4/29/20 Tour of the Gila ME/WE cancelled 4/30/20 Tour de Yorkshire ME 2.Pro 5/1/20 Eschborn-Frankfurt 1.UWT 5/1/20 ASDA Women's Tour de Yorkshire 2.1 5/1/20 Vuelta Asturias 2.1 5/5/20 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2.Pro 5/7/20 Tour of Chongming Island cancelled 5/7/20 Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid 2.1 5/8/20 Festival Elsy Jacobs 2.Pro

