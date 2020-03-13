Calendar of coronavirus race cancellations
Ever since the new coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal Covid-19 emerged from Wuhan city in China there has been cascading shutdowns around the world and sport is no exception. The Tour of Hainan was the first race to be cancelled in January as the virus spread outside of Hubei province.
Now that the World Health Organisation has declared the spread a pandemic - meaning it has spread across the globe - and the number of deaths from the disease in Italy have been disproportionate due to hospitals being overwhelmed - cancellations of events have come in rapid succession.
First it was all of the races in China, then Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico.
Paris-Nice got underway and persisted through stage 6 in spite of eight WorldTour teams refusing to take the start over concerns of spreading the coronavirus. Even races further down the calendar began to drop, such as Circuit Sarthe, Tour de Bretagne, Tour de Normandie.
Then, the Belgian classics in March were put on the chopping block and then the Giro d'Italia.
Cyclingnews will update this list of races with the cancellations as they are announced.
2/23/20
Tour of Hainan - ME
cancelled
2/23/20
UAE Tour ME
Ended early
3/1/20
Tour de Taiwain
cancelled
3/6/20
UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Dubai
cancelled
3/7/20
Strade Bianche ME
cancelled
3/7/20
Strade Bianche WE WE
cancelled
3/8/20
GP Industria & Artigianato ME
cancelled
3/8/20
Paris-Nice
Ending 3/14
3/11/20
Tirreno-Adriatico ME
cancelled
3/12/20
Istarsko Proljeće - Istrian Spring Trophy ME
cancelled
3/13/20
Drentse Acht van Westerveld WE
cancelled
3/14/20
Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe ME
cancelled
3/14/20
USA Crits Birmingham
cancelled
3/15/20
Classica da Arrabida - Cyclin'Portugal ME
cancelled
3/15/20
Popolarissima ME
cancelled
3/15/20
UCI Women's WorldTour Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe WE
cancelled
3/15/20
Cape Epic
cancelled
3/15/20
Paris-Troyes
cancelled
3/18/20
Danilith Nokere Koerse ME
cancelled
3/18/20
Volta ao Alentejo ME
cancelled
3/18/20
Olympia's Tour ME
cancelled
3/18/20
Danilith Nokere Koerse WE
cancelled
3/19/20
GP de Denain
1.Pro
3/20/20
Bredene Koksijde Classic ME
cancelled
3/21/20
Milano-Sanremo ME
cancelled
3/21/20
GP Slovenian Istria ME
cancelled
3/21/20
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lousa
cancelled
3/22/20
Omloop van de Westhoek WE
cancelled
3/22/20
Trofeo Alfredo Binda WWT
cancelled
3/23/20
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya ME
cancelled
3/23/20
Tour de Normandie ME
cancelled
3/25/20
AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne ME
cancelled
3/25/20
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali ME
cancelled
3/26/20
AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne WE
cancelled
3/27/20
E3 BinckBank Classic ME
cancelled
3/28/20
UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Barcelona
cancelled
3/28/20
USA Crits Sun City Criterium
postponed to August 22
3/29/20
Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields ME
cancelled
3/29/20
GP Adria Mobil ME
cancelled
3/29/20
Cholet - Pays de la Loire ME
cancelled
3/29/20
Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields WE
cancelled
4/1/20
Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily ME
cancelled
4/1/20
Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre ME
cancelled
4/1/20
Dwars door Vlaanderen / A travers la Flandre WE
cancelled
4/1/20
Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily ME
cancelled
4/1/20
The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand ME
2.1
4/1/20
American Mountain Bike Continental Championships - XCO-XCE-XCR ME/WE
CC
4/2/20
Joe Martin Stage Race ME/WE
2.2
4/3/20
Route Adélie de Vitré ME
1.1
4/3/20
45. Internationale Cottbuser Junioren-Etappenfahrt MJ
2.1
4/4/20
Gran Premio Miguel Indurain ME
1.Pro
4/4/20
Volta Limburg Classic ME
1.1
4/5/20
Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres WE
1.WWT
4/5/20
La Roue Tourangelle Centre Val de Loire - Trophée Harmonie Mutuelle ME
1.1
4/5/20
Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres ME
1.UWT
4/6/20
Itzulia Basque Country ME
2.UWT
4/7/20
Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire ME
cancelled
4/8/20
Scheldeprijs ME
1.Pro
4/8/20
The Princess Maha Chackri Sirindhorn's Cup "Women's Tour of Thailand" WE
2.1
4/8/20
Healthy Ageing Tour WE
2.Pro
4/12/20
66 Klasika Primavera de Amorebieta ME
1.1
4/12/20
Paris-Roubaix ME
1.UWT
4/12/20
Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey ME
2.Pro
4/14/20
Paris-Camembert ME
1.1
4/15/20
Brabantse Pijl WE
1.1
4/15/20
De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne ME
1.Pro
4/17/20
GP Beiras e Serra da Estrela ME
2.1
4/18/20
Tour du Finistère ME
1.1
4/19/20
Tro-Bro Léon ME
1.Pro
4/19/20
Amstel Gold Race ME
1.UWT
4/19/20
XXVI. Gipuzkoa Klasika MJ
1.1
4/19/20
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition WE
1.WWT
4/20/20
Tour of the Alps ME
2.Pro
4/22/20
La Flèche Wallonne ME
1.UWT
4/22/20
La Flèche Wallonne Féminine WE
1.WWT
4/22/20
Belgrade Banjaluka ME
2.1
4/24/20
Vuelta a Castilla y Leon ME
2.1
4/25/20
Le Tour de Bretagne Cycliste ME
cancelled
4/25/20
EPZ Omloop van Borsele WE
1.1
4/25/20
E3 BinckBank Classic - Jun MJ
1.1
4/26/20
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes WE
1.WWT
4/26/20
EPZ Omloop van Borsele MJ
1.1
4/26/20
Liège-Bastogne-Liège ME
1.UWT
4/26/20
Giro dell'Appennino ME
1.1
4/28/20
Tour de Romandie ME
2.UWT
4/29/20
Tour of the Gila ME/WE
cancelled
4/30/20
Tour de Yorkshire ME
2.Pro
5/1/20
Eschborn-Frankfurt
1.UWT
5/1/20
ASDA Women's Tour de Yorkshire
2.1
5/1/20
Vuelta Asturias
2.1
5/5/20
4 Jours de Dunkerque
2.Pro
5/7/20
Tour of Chongming Island
cancelled
5/7/20
Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid
2.1
5/8/20
Festival Elsy Jacobs
2.Pro
Giro d'Italia and beyond
Date
Race
Class
Discipline
Ranking
Status
9-May-20
Giro d'Italia
ME
road
2.UWT
postponed
10-May-20
Trofee Maarten Wynants
WE
road
1.1
13-May-20
Tour de Hongrie
ME
road
2.1
14-May-20
European Continental Championship - XCO-XCR-XCE
ME/WE
MTB
CC
15-May-20
La Classique Morbihan
WE
road
1.1
16-May-20
Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan
ME
road
1.Pro
16-May-20
Grand Prix de Plumelec - Morbihan Féminin
WE
road
1.1
17-May-20
Boucles de l'Aulne - Châteaulin
ME
road
1.1
17-May-20
Tour of Japan
ME
road
2.1
18-May-20
Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes
ME
road
1.1
19-May-20
Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria
WE
road
1.1
21-May-20
Circuit de Wallonie
ME
road
1.1
21-May-20
Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
WE
road
2.Pro
22-May-20
Hammer Stavanger
ME
road
2.1
cancelled (virus unrelated)
22-May-20
MERCEDES-BENZ UCI MTB WORLD CUP - XCO/XCC
ME/WE
MTB
CDM
24-May-20
Grote Prijs Marcel Kint
ME
road
1.1
26-May-20
Tour of Norway
ME
road
2.Pro
26-May-20
Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour
WE
road
2.Pro
28-May-20
Tour of Estonia
ME
road
2.1
28-May-20
Boucles de la Mayenne
ME
road
2.Pro
31-May-20
Critérium du Dauphiné
ME
road
2.UWT
1-Jun-20
Ronde van Limburg
ME
road
1.1
3-Jun-20
ZLM Tour
ME
road
2.Pro
4-Jun-20
Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau
WE
road
1.1
5-Jun-20
Grosser Preis des Kantons Aargau
ME
road
1.1
5-Jun-20
Chrono de Gatineau
WE
road
1.1
6-Jun-20
Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl
ME
road
1.1
7-Jun-20
Elfstedenronde
ME
road
1.1
7-Jun-20
Tour de Suisse
ME
road
2.UWT
7-Jun-20
Dwars door de Westhoek
WE
road
1.1
8-Jun-20
Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge
ME
road
1.1
8-Jun-20
OVO Energy Women's Tour
WE
road
2.WWT
cancelled
10-Jun-20
Tour de Korea
ME
road
2.1
10-Jun-20
Baloise Belgium Tour
ME
road
2.Pro
10-Jun-20
Tour of Slovenia
ME
road
2.Pro
11-Jun-20
La Route d'Occitanie - La Dépêche du Midi
ME
road
2.1
14-Jun-20
Rund um Köln
ME
road
1.1
14-Jun-20
Adriatica Ionica Race / Sulle Rotte della Serenissima
ME
road
2.1
14-Jun-20
European Continental Championships - XCM
ME/WE
MTB
CC
14-Jun-20
SPAR Flanders Diamond Tour
WE
road
1.1
17-Jun-20
Dwars door het Hageland
ME
road
1.Pro