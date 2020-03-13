Calendar of coronavirus race cancellations

Laura Weislo
Cycling News
Mauro Vegni at the 2018 Giro d'Italia 'big start'
Mauro Vegni at the 2018 Giro d'Italia 'big start'

Ever since the new coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal Covid-19 emerged from Wuhan city in China there has been cascading shutdowns around the world and sport is no exception. The Tour of Hainan was the first race to be cancelled in January as the virus spread outside of Hubei province.

Now that the World Health Organisation has declared the spread a pandemic - meaning it has spread across the globe - and the number of deaths from the disease in Italy have been disproportionate due to hospitals being overwhelmed - cancellations of events have come in rapid succession.

First it was all of the races in China, then Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico.

Paris-Nice got underway and persisted through stage 6 in spite of eight WorldTour teams refusing to take the start over concerns of spreading the coronavirus. Even races further down the calendar began to drop, such as Circuit Sarthe, Tour de Bretagne, Tour de Normandie.

Then, the Belgian classics in March were put on the chopping block and then the Giro d'Italia.

Cyclingnews will update this list of races with the cancellations as they are announced.


2/23/20

Tour of Hainan - ME

cancelled

2/23/20

UAE Tour ME

Ended early

3/1/20

Tour de Taiwain

cancelled

3/6/20

UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Dubai

cancelled

3/7/20

Strade Bianche ME

cancelled

3/7/20

Strade Bianche WE WE

cancelled

3/8/20

GP Industria & Artigianato ME

cancelled

3/8/20

Paris-Nice

Ending 3/14

3/11/20

Tirreno-Adriatico ME

cancelled

3/12/20

Istarsko Proljeće - Istrian Spring Trophy ME

cancelled

3/13/20

Drentse Acht van Westerveld WE

cancelled

3/14/20

Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe ME

cancelled

3/14/20

USA Crits Birmingham

cancelled

3/15/20

Classica da Arrabida - Cyclin'Portugal ME

cancelled

3/15/20

Popolarissima ME

cancelled

3/15/20

UCI Women's WorldTour Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe WE

cancelled

3/15/20

Cape Epic

cancelled

3/15/20

Paris-Troyes

cancelled

3/18/20

Danilith Nokere Koerse ME

cancelled

3/18/20

Volta ao Alentejo ME

cancelled

3/18/20

Olympia's Tour ME

cancelled

3/18/20

Danilith Nokere Koerse WE

cancelled

3/19/20

GP de Denain

1.Pro

3/20/20

Bredene Koksijde Classic ME

cancelled

3/21/20

Milano-Sanremo ME

cancelled

3/21/20

GP Slovenian Istria ME

cancelled

3/21/20

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lousa

cancelled

3/22/20

Omloop van de Westhoek WE

cancelled

3/22/20

Trofeo Alfredo Binda WWT

cancelled

3/23/20

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya ME

cancelled

3/23/20

Tour de Normandie ME

cancelled

3/25/20

AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne ME

cancelled

3/25/20

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali ME

cancelled

3/26/20

AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne WE

cancelled

3/27/20

E3 BinckBank Classic ME

cancelled

3/28/20

UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Barcelona

cancelled

3/28/20

USA Crits Sun City Criterium

postponed to August 22

3/29/20

Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields ME

cancelled

3/29/20

GP Adria Mobil ME

cancelled

3/29/20

Cholet - Pays de la Loire ME

cancelled

3/29/20

Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields WE

cancelled

4/1/20

Giro di Sicilia - Tour of Sicily ME

cancelled

4/1/20

Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre ME

cancelled

4/1/20

Dwars door Vlaanderen / A travers la Flandre WE

cancelled

4/1/20

cancelled

4/1/20

The Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup Tour of Thailand ME

2.1

4/1/20

American Mountain Bike Continental Championships - XCO-XCE-XCR ME/WE

CC

4/2/20

Joe Martin Stage Race ME/WE

2.2

4/3/20

Route Adélie de Vitré ME

1.1

4/3/20

45. Internationale Cottbuser Junioren-Etappenfahrt MJ

2.1

4/4/20

Gran Premio Miguel Indurain ME

1.Pro

4/4/20

Volta Limburg Classic ME

1.1

4/5/20

Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres WE

1.WWT

4/5/20

La Roue Tourangelle Centre Val de Loire - Trophée Harmonie Mutuelle ME

1.1

4/5/20

Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres ME

1.UWT

4/6/20

Itzulia Basque Country ME

2.UWT

4/7/20

Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire ME

cancelled

4/8/20

Scheldeprijs ME

1.Pro

4/8/20

The Princess Maha Chackri Sirindhorn's Cup "Women's Tour of Thailand" WE

2.1

4/8/20

Healthy Ageing Tour WE

2.Pro

4/12/20

66 Klasika Primavera de Amorebieta ME

1.1

4/12/20

Paris-Roubaix ME

1.UWT

4/12/20

Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey ME

2.Pro

4/14/20

Paris-Camembert ME

1.1

4/15/20

Brabantse Pijl WE

1.1

4/15/20

De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne ME

1.Pro

4/17/20

GP Beiras e Serra da Estrela ME

2.1

4/18/20

Tour du Finistère ME

1.1

4/19/20

Tro-Bro Léon ME

1.Pro

4/19/20

Amstel Gold Race ME

1.UWT

4/19/20

XXVI. Gipuzkoa Klasika MJ

1.1

4/19/20

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition WE

1.WWT

4/20/20

Tour of the Alps ME

2.Pro

4/22/20

La Flèche Wallonne ME

1.UWT

4/22/20

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine WE

1.WWT

4/22/20

Belgrade Banjaluka ME

2.1

4/24/20

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon ME

2.1

4/25/20

Le Tour de Bretagne Cycliste ME

cancelled

4/25/20

EPZ Omloop van Borsele WE

1.1

4/25/20

E3 BinckBank Classic - Jun MJ

1.1

4/26/20

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes WE

1.WWT

4/26/20

EPZ Omloop van Borsele MJ

1.1

4/26/20

Liège-Bastogne-Liège ME

1.UWT

4/26/20

Giro dell'Appennino ME

1.1

4/28/20

Tour de Romandie ME

2.UWT

4/29/20

Tour of the Gila ME/WE

cancelled

4/30/20

Tour de Yorkshire ME

2.Pro

5/1/20

Eschborn-Frankfurt

1.UWT

5/1/20

ASDA Women's Tour de Yorkshire

2.1

5/1/20

Vuelta Asturias

2.1

5/5/20

4 Jours de Dunkerque

2.Pro

5/7/20

Tour of Chongming Island

cancelled

5/7/20

Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid

2.1

5/8/20

Festival Elsy Jacobs

2.Pro

Giro d'Italia and beyond


Date

Race

Class

Discipline

Ranking

Status

9-May-20

Giro d'Italia

ME

road

2.UWT

postponed

10-May-20

Trofee Maarten Wynants

WE

road

1.1

13-May-20

Tour de Hongrie

ME

road

2.1

14-May-20

European Continental Championship - XCO-XCR-XCE

ME/WE

MTB

CC

15-May-20

La Classique Morbihan

WE

road

1.1

16-May-20

Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan

ME

road

1.Pro

16-May-20

Grand Prix de Plumelec - Morbihan Féminin

WE

road

1.1

17-May-20

Boucles de l'Aulne - Châteaulin

ME

road

1.1

17-May-20

Tour of Japan

ME

road

2.1

18-May-20

Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes

ME

road

1.1

19-May-20

Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

WE

road

1.1

21-May-20

Circuit de Wallonie

ME

road

1.1

21-May-20

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas

WE

road

2.Pro

22-May-20

Hammer Stavanger

ME

road

2.1

cancelled (virus unrelated)

22-May-20

MERCEDES-BENZ UCI MTB WORLD CUP - XCO/XCC

ME/WE

MTB

CDM

24-May-20

Grote Prijs Marcel Kint

ME

road

1.1

26-May-20

Tour of Norway

ME

road

2.Pro

26-May-20

Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour

WE

road

2.Pro

28-May-20

Tour of Estonia

ME

road

2.1

28-May-20

Boucles de la Mayenne

ME

road

2.Pro

31-May-20

Critérium du Dauphiné

ME

road

2.UWT

1-Jun-20

Ronde van Limburg

ME

road

1.1

3-Jun-20

ZLM Tour

ME

road

2.Pro

4-Jun-20

Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau

WE

road

1.1

5-Jun-20

Grosser Preis des Kantons Aargau

ME

road

1.1

5-Jun-20

Chrono de Gatineau

WE

road

1.1

6-Jun-20

Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl

ME

road

1.1

7-Jun-20

Elfstedenronde

ME

road

1.1

7-Jun-20

Tour de Suisse

ME

road

2.UWT

7-Jun-20

Dwars door de Westhoek

WE

road

1.1

8-Jun-20

Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge

ME

road

1.1

8-Jun-20

OVO Energy Women's Tour

WE

road

2.WWT

cancelled

10-Jun-20

Tour de Korea

ME

road

2.1

10-Jun-20

Baloise Belgium Tour

ME

road

2.Pro

10-Jun-20

Tour of Slovenia

ME

road

2.Pro

11-Jun-20

La Route d'Occitanie - La Dépêche du Midi

ME

road

2.1

14-Jun-20

Rund um Köln

ME

road

1.1

14-Jun-20

Adriatica Ionica Race / Sulle Rotte della Serenissima

ME

road

2.1

14-Jun-20

European Continental Championships - XCM

ME/WE

MTB

CC

14-Jun-20

SPAR Flanders Diamond Tour

WE

road

1.1

17-Jun-20

Dwars door het Hageland

ME

road

1.Pro

