Caledonian cream recipe - Haarala Hamilton

Adapted from a recipe in F Marian McNeill’s wonderful book The Scots Kitchen. If you thought Scottish cooking was limited, spend a week reading this. I’ve suggested raspberries, even though they’re not in season, as it’s one fruit I yearn for in winter. You could also use blackberries. Scottish shortbread would be a fine addition.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves

6-8

Ingredients

For the candied zest

6 broad strips of orange zest, removed with a vegetable peeler

200g granulated sugar

75g caster sugar

For the cream

300ml double cream

250g dark marmalade

1 tbsp light-brown sugar

2 tbsp whisky

200g raspberries

Method

1. To make the candied zest, cut the peel into neat thin strips. Put these in a saucepan with 300ml water and bring to the boil. Then turn down to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, to draw out the bitterness of the zest. Drain.

2. Put 300ml fresh water and all the granulated sugar into the pan and heat gently, stirring a little to help the sugar dissolve.

3. Add the zest and simmer for 20-30 minutes. The zest should look translucent. Lift it with a fork on to a piece of baking paper, separating the shreds as well as you can. Dust them with caster sugar and leave somewhere warm to dry.

4. Whip the cream until it’s holding its shape. An electric hand beater is better than a standing mixer as you can move the beaters to different areas of the bowl.

5. Add the marmalade and the sugar and continue to beat until the marmalade has been incorporated, but don’t overwhip. Add the whisky a tablespoon at a time, stirring in well.

6. If you’re making this in advance, cover and put it in the fridge but don’t serve it straight from the fridge as it will set firm. I think it’s better to make it at the last minute.

7. Divide the raspberries between six to eight glasses and spoon the cream on top.

8. Top with some candied zest.

