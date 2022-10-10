Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director
ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that Mr Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, has purchased a total of 2,805 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.91. Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 171,067 shares in the Company representing approximately 1.33% of the issued share capital of Caledonia.
Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Learmonth
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of securities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP8.91
2,805
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
7 October 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc