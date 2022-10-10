Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that Mr Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, has purchased a total of 2,805 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.91. Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 171,067 shares in the Company representing approximately 1.33% of the issued share capital of Caledonia.



Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Mark Learmonth



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Executive Officer and director



b) Initial notification/ Amendment



Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



b) LEI



21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument



Identification code



Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value





JE00BF0XVB15

b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of securities c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)



Volume(s) GBP8.91



2,805 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



2,805



GBP8.91 each

e) Date of the transaction 7 October 2022



f) Place of the transaction



AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc



