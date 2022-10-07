Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Chief Financial Officer

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it has received notice that Mr Chester Goodburn, Chief Financial Officer, has purchased 2,235 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD9.95.

Following this transaction, Mr Goodburn has an interest in 6,335 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.05% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Chester Goodburn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Common shares of no par value



G1757E113 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities c)



Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)



USD 9.95 2,235 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



2,235



USD9.95 each e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC



