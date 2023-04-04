Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

·3 min read
ST HELIER, Jersey, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on March 30, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited of a change to its interest in the Company and on March 28, 2023 crossed a particular threshold for notification.

A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00BF0XVB15

Issuer Name

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

 

2. Reason for Notification

 

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Cape Town

Country of registered office (if applicable)

South Africa

 

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

 

28-Mar-2023

 

6. Date on which Issuer notified

 

30-Mar-2023

 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.067900

0.000000

12.067900

2180070

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.129000

0.000000

16.129000

 

       

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

 

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15

2180070

 

12.067900

 

Sub Total 8.A

2180070

12.067900

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

 

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

 

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional Information

 

 

 

12. Date of Completion

 

30-Mar-2023

 

13. Place Of Completion

 

Cape Town