Caledonia acquires option over another exploration prospect in Zimbabwe

Caledonia Mining Corporation
·7 min read

ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement on December 10, 2020, that it had entered into an option agreement over Glen Hume, it has now entered into a further option agreement in respect of another area in Zimbabwe. This option agreement gives the Company the exclusive right to explore and subsequently, if exploration is successful and at its sole discretion, acquire the mining claims over an area known as Connemara North, a property which, like Glen Hume, is situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands that has historically produced significant quantities of gold.

Connemara North is the northern section of the currently closed Connemara mine which was previously owned by First Quantum Minerals (“First Quantum”); it was placed on care and maintenance in 2001 and subsequently disposed of in 2003. It has not been commercially mined since this time but before being placed on care and maintenance the Connemara mine produced approximately 20,000 ounces of gold per annum from an open pit heap leach operation. Previous public disclosures made by First Quantum in 2001 indicated that they had plans to expand the existing open pit operations at Connemara mine, when gold prices were approximately $300/oz. At this stage it is not possible for Caledonia to verify any of the work performed by previous owners or to ascertain what proportion of any purported resource lay within the boundaries of the Connemara North property over which Caledonia has secured the option. The property is approximately 30km from Glen Hume with good road access between them offering the potential of operating synergies should Caledonia decide to develop both areas.

The option gives Caledonia the right to explore the area for a period of up to 18 months and subsequently, if exploration is successful and at its sole discretion, to acquire the mining claims over the area. The total consideration is an initial payment of $300,000, followed by a further payment of $5 million (payable in cash or shares at the discretion of the vendor) which would be payable should Caledonia decide to exercise its right to acquire the mining claims. Caledonia has also agreed to the payment of a one per cent net smelter royalty to the vendor on gold it produces from Connemara North.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are pleased to enter into this option agreement which gives us the right to explore and subsequently to acquire mining claims over the Connemara North property, part of a wider area that contained a previously operational mine which shows great potential and has been lying untapped for 20 years.

“Connemara North is also in close proximity to the Glen Hume property over which we have already acquired an option. We are excited at the prospectivity of these two properties and if evaluation work proves successful and our exploration programs deliver favorable results, Caledonia will have a great opportunity to establish a footprint in the highly prospective Zimbabwe Midlands which could deliver operating synergies between the two sites.

“This has been a busy year for Caledonia and with the completion of Central Shaft in sight I am pleased that we are now able to start delivering on the other components of our corporate strategy.”

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford


Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham


Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information", "financial outlooks" or "future oriented financial information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited to Caledonia's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: production guidance, estimates of future/targeted production rates, and our plans and timing regarding further exploration and drilling and development, construction plans, financial and shareholders returns on investment projects. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: failure to establish estimated resources and reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, success of future exploration and drilling programs, reliability of drilling, sampling and assay data, assumptions regarding the representativeness of mineralization being inaccurate, success of planned metallurgical test-work, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, the completion of construction projects, the proposed benefits from construction projects and other factors.

To the extent any forward-looking information herein constitutes a financial outlook or future oriented financial information, any such statement is made as of the date hereof and included herein to provide prospective investors with an understanding of the Company's plans and assumptions. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources proving to be inaccurate, fluctuations in gold price, risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners, contractors and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards, employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; political risk; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)); availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining or maintaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as mining occurs; global financial condition, the actual results of current exploration activities, changes to conclusions of economic evaluations, and changes in project parameters to deal with unanticipated economic or other factors, risks of increased capital and operating costs, environmental, safety or regulatory risks, expropriation, the Company's title to properties including ownership thereof, increased competition in the mining industry for properties, equipment, qualified personnel and their costs, risks relating to the uncertainty of timing of events including targeted production rate increase, construction activity and currency fluctuations. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, accordingly, they should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Caledonia undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.


Latest Stories

  • 8 bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors

    Here are eight bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors ahead of the upcoming season.

  • Dr. Fauci reportedly pushed NHL to start season in hub cities

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman admitted the league is mulling the possibility of starting the season in bubbles.

  • Giannis says he wanted to repay Milwaukee's loyalty

    Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.

  • Lamar Jackson orders bidet company cashing in on 'cramping' saga to cease and desist

    Lamar Jackson appears uninterested in poop jokes becoming his brand.

  • Lions center Frank Ragnow played Sunday's game with a 'fractured throat'

    Frank Ragnow is breathing fine and able to eat, but is not supposed to speak due to the injury.

  • Hornets F Gordon Hayward suffers broken finger on shooting hand

    The Hornets just signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract.

  • Ravens place Marquise Brown, two other receivers on COVID-19 list

    The Ravens placed three more players on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday.

  • Swedish team responds to match-fixing claims after weird loss

    The gambling trends on the Swedish hockey game were so unusual that some books completely disabled betting before Mora mounted a huge comeback.

  • Inside Canelo and Callum Smith’s training camps

    Take an inside look at how Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith are preparing for their blockbuster title fight on December 19. Watch the full documentary on DAZN.

  • NFL takes pivotal step toward adding a 17th regular-season game

    Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league finalized a formula to determine where that 17th game will come from, and it includes restructuring the preseason.

  • Ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr returns for 33rd pro season

    Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.

  • OPP officer faces fraud charges linked to theft of Gretzky memorabilia

    A 58-year-old man also faces charges of theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000 in relation to the case.

  • Kyle Lowry teams up with Steven Stamkos to buy toys for families

    We could go on for days about their sporting accomplishments, but this is real championship swagger.

  • Pascal Siakam gets specific on offseason workout

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has alluded to the work he put in during the offseason but didn’t get too specific until now. The All-Star forward is hoping to rebound from a lacklustre performance in the bubble.

  • The Rush: Fernando Tatis Jr will stop flipping bats when pitchers start getting him out

    THE RUSH will be back tomorrow!

  • James, Davis back on court for Lakers as season draws near

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, less than a week before the start of the regular season — and just over two months after winning the NBA title.This short off-season could be particularly tough on the Lakers after their run to the championship, but James and Davis played for the first time this preseason Wednesday night in Los Angeles' 112-107 victory at Phoenix. Davis sank a turnaround to start the game and had 10 points in 17 1/2 minutes. James scored 11 points in 15 minutes.“I felt great, honestly,” Davis said. “Coming in, I thought I was going to be a little winded. You can try to get in shape all you want, but it's nothing like getting in basketball shape."The Lakers, who beat Miami to win the championship Oct. 11, start the new season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.In addition to James and Davis, Kyle Kuzma was in the starting lineup for the Lakers on Wednesday, along with new acquisitions Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol.Elsewhere on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks rallied from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-93. Julius Randle scored 18 points for the Knicks and RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox II had 16 apiece.“Once we got some energy from getting stops, I thought that gave us a lot more energy on offence," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.Also on Wednesday, Chicago beat Oklahoma City 124-103, and Denver beat Portland 126-95.Former Thunder coach Billy Donovan returned to Oklahoma City as Chicago’s coach. He led the Thunder to the playoffs last season before deciding not to return.There are seven games scheduled for Thursday, eight games Friday, and then the preseason wraps up with three games Saturday.Wednesday’s games:LAKERS 112, SUNS 107At Phoenix, Kuzma scored 23 points to lead the Lakers, who outscored Phoenix 43-24 in the fourth quarter. Both teams led by as many as 14 points.Montrezl Harrell’s hook shot capped an 18-4 run that put Los Angeles up 91-90, and it was fairly tight the rest of the way.Deandre Ayton scored 21 points for Phoenix and Devin Booker added 16.Talen Horton-Tucker scored 18 for the Lakers.KNICKS 100, CAVALIERS 93At New York, the Knicks rallied after Cleveland led 83-66 early in the final period. Knox had 14 points in the fourth, including three 3-pointers.Andre Drummond had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes for Cleveland. The Cavaliers acquired the big man in a trade with Detroit last season. Drummond even sank a 3-pointer Wednesday. He was 5 for 35 from beyond the arc last season for the Pistons and Cavaliers.Darius Garland added 13 points for Cleveland.BULLS 124, THUNDER 103At Oklahoma City, the Bulls took control in the second quarter and didn’t let up. Coby White scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Zach LaVine added 24 points in 26 minutes for the Bulls.Al Horford had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first preseason action with the Thunder, and Frank Jackson added 15 points for Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in 19 minutes.LaVine scored 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first quarter while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 for Oklahoma City.Chicago shot 52% in the first half to lead 59-46. The Bulls’ largest lead was 27 points early in the fourth quarter.Oklahoma City couldn’t get into a flow, but part of that was because first-year coach Mark Daigneault gave minutes to 13 players.The teams meet again Friday.NUGGETS 126 TRAIL BLAZERS 95At Denver, Paul Millsap scored 18 points and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.Denver led 41-24 after the first quarter. The Nuggets shot 52% from the field for the game and made 19 3-pointers.Robert Covington led Portland with 15 points.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Sheriff: Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at 28

    The former Coastal Carolina standout's cause of death was not disclosed.

  • Report: Charles Oakley accuses Knicks owner James Dolan of orchestrating alleged assault in court filing

    Long-simmering beef between Charles Oakley and James Dolan has a new layer.

  • Negro Leagues | FastCast

    Negro Leagues are elevated to Major League status, plus the Yankees assure free agent DJ LeMahieu is a priority on this edition of FastCast

  • Rams rookie co-ordinator Staley is hot NFL coaching candidate

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Brandon Staley has only been the Los Angeles Rams' defensive co-ordinator for 13 games, and everybody already knows he could be on his way up.Staley is a popular name in NFL circles this month as the league's less successful teams plot their next head coaching hire. Less than one full season into his rookie year as an NFL co-ordinator, the 37-year-old Staley's impressive work in building the league's top-ranked defence has almost guaranteed he'll be compelled to at least take some interviews in January with teams looking for the next Sean McVay.Just four years after he was the defensive co-ordinator at Division III John Carroll University, Staley could perhaps have his own NFL team next fall, if he wants one. While Staley can't ignore the obvious interest in his meteoric rise, he insists he's preoccupied by more immediate goals with the Rams (9-4), who have emerged as a Super Bowl contender largely because of the defence's success.“It's humbling anytime you're considered in those conversations,” Staley said Wednesday. “I think what you're after as a competitor is just to be recognized among your peers, the coaches and players, as someone that's doing a good job. ... I'm just excited to see where we can take it these last three games of the season. There's so much work to do, and that's where our focus is.”The Rams are headed into Week 14 leading the NFL in fewest yards allowed (285.8) and fewest yards passing allowed (191.7) despite losing several veteran playmakers from last season’s team and replacing them largely from within. Los Angeles is allowing just 18.9 points per game and dominating in the second half of most of its games with Staley’s innovative schemes built around Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.McVay has already built a coaching tree with his impressive success in just four seasons with the Rams. Staley probably is the next big branch, whether he sticks with the Rams in 2021 or seizes another opportunity.Staley will definitely be around Sunday when the Rams look to boost their NFC West lead against the NFL-worst offence of the New York Jets (0-13).“Even though the Rams would get worse, that’s what it’s about,” McVay said of the potential of losing Staley. “If that’s something that he wants to do and gets an opportunity to compete for a job, there’s no doubt in my mind he’d do a great job. He’s a phenomenal coach. He’s a great person.”Two of McVay's former assistants — Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor — have already become NFL head coaches. Other assistants have landed bigger jobs — most recently assistant quarterbacks coach Liam Coen, who will leave after this season to be the University of Kentucky's offensive co-ordinator.“One of the best things about when we've been able to have success is you've seen guys get other opportunities that I was so fortunate to get a few years ago,” said McVay, who landed his job shortly before his 31st birthday with the encouragement of former Washington head coach Jay Gruden.Staley’s relatively modest NFL credentials could have been a problem with a largely veteran defence, but he appeared to earn the group’s respect quickly — and his stature among his players has only grown with each success.When asked if Staley should be a head coach someday, cornerback Darious Williams replied: “Oh hell yeah."“The dude is a genius,” Williams added. "He's real smart. He just loves football, and he knows the people to pick. He knows the guys he wants around him."Williams is among Staley's most astute choices. The third-year pro hadn't played regularly on defence until the final games of last season, but Staley promoted him to a starting role this season, and Williams has ranked among the NFL's most effective cornerbacks with four interceptions opposite Ramsey.McVay plucked Staley out of relative obscurity after three seasons as an outside linebackers coach under Vic Fangio in Chicago and Denver. Although they had no serious coaching ties before they met, McVay thought he recognized something special in the high-energy, cerebral assistant with interesting ideas about scheme and tactics.Staley's success has proven McVay was absolutely right again.“I hope I at least have more than a year with him,” McVay said with a chuckle. “But if not, I'd be ecstatic for him and his family. He's done such a great job. ... You certainly acknowledge (the interest). But what he knows is the reason it's come up is because he's done such a phenomenal job in his role. I don't have any doubt that his focus and concentration is solely on continuing to lead our defence."NOTES: LB Terrell Lewis (knee) practiced with the Rams on Wednesday, and McVay said they expect him to be back to full participation this week. McVay still isn't sure whether the rookie will play Sunday. ... WR Robert Woods got a day off to rest a thigh injury, but McVay expects him to play Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press