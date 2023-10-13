Caledon students donate $5,000 to animal shelter

Local students have worked hard to make a difference in the lives of animals in Caledon.

On September 25, the Town of Caledon announced that students and staff from Montessori Country School donated $5,000 to Caledon Animal Services. The Town said it was one of the biggest donations its animal services department had received all year.

Students and staff from Montessori Country School’s Nobleton Campus made the donation with money they raised from themed dress-down pizza days.

The campus is near the Caledon Animal Shelter in Bolton.

On the last Friday of every month, students and staff at the school could donate to participate in a dress-down pizza day. Students chose themes such as crazy hair day, twin day, and wear your favourite Disney character day.

Rosalie De Francesca, Director of Admissions for the Montessori Country School, said students at the school love animals and have their own class pets, goldfish, they take turns taking care of as part of their daily tasks.

“Students wanted to ensure animals in need had the opportunity to have all the resources to make them feel loved and cared for while awaiting their new homes,” said De Francesca of students’ decision to support Caledon Animal Services.

Mayor Annette Groves thanked Montessori Country School for its donation.

“Hundreds of animals in need come through our animal shelter doors each year,” said Groves. “We aim to reunite, rehabilitate, and rehome lost and abandoned animals in our community and this donation is a tremendous help to us in achieving these goals.”

Brenda Dermott, Supervisor of Animal Services in Caledon, said the donation was a generous one.

“The Town of Caledon’s Animal Shelter helps approximately 500 each year and that number continues to grow,” said Dermott. “We help many lost pets that need care during their stay at the shelter. We also have many animals ready for adoption needing care before leaving for their forever home.”

Programs offered by Caledon Animal Services include adopt-a-pet, volunteer foster, lost and found pets, education and awareness and more.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen