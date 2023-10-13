Caledon sportsmen’s club donates $10,000 to Cassie’s Place

A Caledon sportsmen’s club has made a big contribution to a local non-profit.

On October 5, the Islington Sportsmen’s Club presented a cheque for $10,000 to Cassie’s Place, a local non-profit that provides a home away from home for individuals with differing abilities.

The presentation was held at the Cassie’s Place house in Southfields Village.

David Castelli, the current President of the Islington Sportsmen’s Club, a not-for-profit club that’s located in the Highway 9 and Highway 50 area, said the club hosts a charity golf tournament each year, and wants to help out in its own backyard: Caledon.

The club reached out to the Town of Caledon looking for a charity to support and was recommended Cassie’s Place.

The Islington Sportsmen’s Club is a conservation and gun club that’s been around for 67 years. It features gun ranges, archery, a stocked trout pond and a clubhouse where all kinds of events are held. There are family Halloween and Christmas events upcoming at the club that are always well attended.

At the cheque presentation, Castelli said his club was honoured to support Cassie’s Place and was amazed to see how happy everyone at Cassie’s Place was.

Mayor Annette Groves was also at the cheque presentation, and shared her belief in how important the work done at Cassie’s Place is.

“This is a great cause,” said Groves. “Thanks to the hard work of all the volunteers.”

She said every bit of fundraising for Cassie’s Place is a big help, as funding from the Provincial and Federal governments is not enough to keep the non-profit going.

Aman Grewal, an accountant and a supporter of Cassie’s Place and Caledon resident, lives near Cassie’s Place and came by to see the cheque presentation. Being a neighbour, he said he sees the work they do at Cassie’s Place each day at the grassroots level.

“As an accountant I deal with lots of non-profits,” said Grewal. “Every dollar raised for Cassie’s Place goes to work there.”

Grewal said it’s remarkable to see how lives of individuals with differing abilities are improved at Cassie’s Place.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen