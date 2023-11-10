Caledon photographer’s work on display at Caledon East library branch

Nathan Hiller is always ready to capture the unexpected.

Hiller, a photographer, has lived in Caledon since the mid-1960s and has a deep respect for the beauty and history of the community.

He’s exhibited his photography in many places — and, currently, he’s showcasing his snapshots right at home in Caledon.

Hiller’s work is on display at the Cory Trépanier Creativity Studio, the Caledon East branch of the Caledon Public Library (CPL).

This came about through Hiller’s involvement with Artful Caledon, the CPL’s program that is dedicated to promoting and supporting local artists. When he was first contacted to showcase his photographs, he thought only a few might be needed.

Hiller ended up being able to put 40 on display at the Caledon East branch, four of which have sold already.

“I was very thrilled to be asked, especially with the branch just opening up,” said Hiller.

Not sticking to any one style, Hiller likes abstract, landscape, macro, and contemporary photography, to name a few disciplines.

On display in Caledon East are Hiller’s beautiful shots of Caledon’s landscape, tasteful close-ups of vehicle hood ornaments, dramatic posed portraits, abstract works and much more.

Hiller said he’s always thinking about how light plays into his photos. When he finds something he’d like to photograph, he’ll try taking shots from many different angles, sometimes even coming back at a different time of day for a different effect.

“By just moving a little bit, you get a different perspective,” he said.

Hiller has enjoyed photography ever since he was a child, and bought his first SLR camera in 1982 prior to a trip to Europe. He enjoyed working with the camera so much that he took some college photography classes and then joined the Halton Hills Camera Club. Through entering his photos in competitions, he was able to learn a lot from judges. Now an experienced photographer, Hiller judges photo competitions himself.

“Have the camera with you,” is Hiller’s first piece of advice to those looking to get more into the hobby. He said with digital cameras, you can take as many shots as you want and people should take advantage of that fact.

He encourages people to take shots from many different angles and to really experiment with the type of photos they take.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen