Caledon Music Festival hits the right note

Caledon residents showed their appreciation for live music last weekend.

From September 1 to 3, the Caledon Music Festival ran in Alton and Palgrave.

Terry Lim, an accomplished flutist, is the organizer of the festival and was able to bring a variety of world-class musicians to Caledon for the festival.

For example, on September 3 the principal clarinetist of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO), Eric Abramovitz, came to Alton to perform Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet K581 in A Major.

Abramovitz played alongside fellow TSO member Douglas Kwon (violin); and Sarah Kim (violin), Ryan Davis (viola) and Daniel Hamin Go (cello).

Their performance was part of the Caledon Music Festival’s “Friends of Chamber Music” concert which took place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Alton Mill Arts Centre. Also during the concert, Davis performed some of his own compositions, and soprano singer Emily Vondrejsova performed some beautiful arias.

On September 1 the Haydn Cello Concerto and Mendelssohn Octet were performed at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. On September 2, works from Chopin, Schumann, Gaubert and Rachmaninoff were performed at Windrush Estate Winery in Palgrave.

After the festival finished on September 3, Lim said he could breathe a sigh of relief and feel proud of another successful festival. Each of the concerts during the festival’s three days sold out.

“This year, the weather was perfect for us,” said Lim, adding he was impressed with the amazing performances put on by festival musicians this year.

Lim said he was glad to have Abramovitz out for the festival.

“He’s such a talented guy, and very friendly,” said Lim. He explained in addition to the clarinet, Abramovitz can also play saxophone and flute — a testament to his musical versatility.

Lim said he wanted to send out a thank you to the Town of Caledon and its residents for their support of the festival. After dealing with a health issue earlier this year, Lim had to put together this year’s festival on short notice. However, everything still worked out great and many audience members could be seen thanking Lim on their way out of the September 3 concert.

The Caledon Music Festival is unique as it provides very intimate concert experiences. Concert attendees had the chance to meet and chat with musicians after concerts.

Lim praised the acoustics at the Alton Mill Arts Centre’s annex courtyard, where concerts were performed. He said it’s not often that an outdoor concert venue provides such a great sound.

In addition to all the support from Caledon residents, Lim said he was excited to see people from across the Greater Toronto Area travelling in for this year’s Festival.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen