Caledon looks to increase road safety with automated speed enforcement cameras

The Town of Caledon is looking to make its roads safer.

On August 30, the Town announced it had launched two Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras in community safety zones in Bolton and Southfields Village.

The camera in Bolton is on Columbia Way and the camera in Southfields Village is on Kennedy Road.

In a statement, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said as children return to school, the cameras will make a big difference in encouraging safe driving behaviour.

“These cameras are in our community safety zones near schools and where families, seniors and children walk, bike and play,” said Groves.

ASE cameras take pictures of vehicles that are going over the posted speed limit in a given area.

The images are then stored and reviewed by a provincial offences officer.

Within 30 days, a speeding ticket with an image of the speeding vehicle and its license plate is mailed to the owner of the vehicle. The ticket will outline next steps and the cost of the fine the owner must pay. A driver cannot get demerit points from an ASE ticket.

The Town said its two ASE cameras will rotate through areas in Caledon where speed is a concern. The Region of Peel also has its own ASE camera that rotates through regional roads in Caledon.

Arash Olia, Caledon’s Manager of Transportation Engineering, said the Town is pleased to start its ASE program.

“This program will help with safety and life-saving measures by encouraging drivers to slow down to posted speed limits,” said Olia. “... this is an opportunity to remind drivers of the need for road safety and good driving behaviour. The ASE program is designed to work jointly with other current speed reduction measures to improve safety in our communities.”

Caledon Council unanimously approved the purchase and use of the two new automated speed enforcement cameras at its February 7 General Committee meeting.

Caledon Council had first instructed Town staff to develop an ASE program in 2022.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen