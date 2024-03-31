Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze are most popular players mocked to Bears

The Chicago Bears are sitting in a prime position ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, where they have a pair of top-10 selections. While they only have four total picks, they have three in the top 75 selections.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze are the most popular picks for Bears fans conducting mock drafts on Pro Football Focus‘ mock draft simulator.

Williams is the presumptive No. 1 pick, and he’s essentially a lock to land in Chicago at this point. Bears brass spent extensive time with Williams ahead of his pro day, and they’ll get to host him for a Top 30 visit next week, where it sounds like he’ll get a head start learning Shane Waldron’s offense.

While the No. 1 pick is far from a mystery, it’s the No. 9 selection that could get interesting depending on how the board falls. When listening to general manager Ryan Poles, it sounds like wide receiver, edge rusher and offensive tackle are all options at ninth overall.

If Odunze somehow fell to the Bears at No. 9, it should be an easy decision for Poles to land a top receiver who would’ve been the top wideout in any other draft class. While Chicago already has DJ Moore and newcomer Keenan Allen in place, adding Odunze to the fold would make the Bears offense absolutely electrifying and set up Williams for immediate success as a rookie.

As for Chicago’s third round selection (No. 75), the most popular pick on their mock draft simulator has been an edge rusher. While this isn’t a super deep edge rusher group, the Bears need to shore up their defensive line opposite Montez Sweat.

