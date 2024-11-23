Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze discuss special connection between them

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears used both of their first round picks on their offense with quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick, and wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick. The connection between the two has not been perfect, as Odunze has been behind veteran star receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, while the offense as a whole struggled with Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator.

In a move that felt like it was much needed, the Bears fired Waldron and named Thomas Brown the new offensive coordinator, which came with immediate turnaround in his first game against the Packers. Although their comeback effort came up short in last week's loss, Williams connected on a fourth-and-3 pass to Odunze for a 21-yard gain, not only keeping the team alive on the final drive of the game, but putting them in a position to potentially win the game.

This week, both Williams and Odunze spoke to the media about their connection, knowing that it could get better with where they're at in this season.

"I think we're just in the beginning phase, infant phase of this thing," Odunze said. "I have big aspirations, dreams, and goals. Looking back at some of the best quarterback-wide receiver duo is something that's on top of my goals, along with Caleb. We got to win Super Bowls together, we got to go do big things. A fourth-and-three catch is very low on the list.

That CW18 to Rome connection 🤝 pic.twitter.com/u3MnIa1bts — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) November 20, 2024

Williams was incredibly complimentary of Odunze, and the plays he's made in their first ten games of their respective NFL careers.

"Rome has made plays for me over and over again," Williams said. "I think it's just from hanging out to playing video games with each other, to communicating, coming in at the same time and learning all this together, helping each other throughout this time. Being able to have those little moments, I think when those big moments happen, you have an idea and trust and belief that you're all on the same page."

Being paired together as first round picks for the Bears in 2024, Odunze and Williams will be forever linked through their tenure in Chicago, one that many hope is a duo that thrives for years to come. The season has not gone according to plan, especially with the team on a four-game losing streak, but if growth and development continues to shine for the two rookies, they'll have plenty to build off in their rookie season.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze discuss special connection between them