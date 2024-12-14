Caleb Williams has 'all faith and belief' in Ryan Poles as Bears GM

Headlines continue to focus on the Chicago Bears front office and what could be the immediate future of general manager Ryan Poles, even while the team is struggling on the field. The focus highlights what has been a disaster of a season for the Bears, both on and off the field, and now Poles' hot seat feels as if it is getting warmer by the hour.

When meeting with the media on Thursday, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who Poles orchestrated a trade over two seasons to end up with the Heisman winner, was asked about his current GM. After making a trade to send the 2023 No. 1 overall pick (Bryce Young) to the Carolina Panthers, in exchange for a plethora of picks that included this year's No. 1 overall pick (Williams), and wide receiver DJ Moore, with much more added to the Bears return, Poles has been under a microscope.

Every move that he has, or has not made, has been emphasized with the struggles the Bears have had this season. Asked about his relationship with Poles, Williams seemed to have given him a vote of confidence while also saying that their relationship has grown as the season goes on.

"I'd say it's grown," Williams said of his relationship with Poles. "Obviously you get to be around him in the same facility, not just him stopping by your school or whatever the case may be. Being able to be in person, being able to be around him in the building, it builds that relationship that we have. All faith and belief in those people upstairs. They've been doing a great job, and [hope is] to continue that."

Caleb Williams on his relationship with Ryan Poles: pic.twitter.com/kK54JknOxs — Marquee Bears (@BearsMarquee) December 12, 2024

There's been plenty of conversation about the state of the front office, and if Poles even has job security going into this upcoming offseason. At a press conference last week introducing Thomas Brown as the interim head coach, team president Kevin Warren stood by Poles, verbally, stating that he is going to remain the general manager of the Bears. If the losing streak continues, it'll be interesting to see if that tone changes, but for now, Poles has a vote of confidence from his rookie quarterback.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Caleb Williams has 'all faith and belief' in Ryan Poles as Bears GM