Caleb Williams debuts Bears-themed nails ahead of Week 1 game

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is gearing up for his first NFL regular-season start against the Tennessee Titans, where he's looking to start his career off with a victory at Soldier Field.

But history isn't exactly in his favor. Williams will be looking to snap a losing streak for No. 1 pick quarterbacks. No first overall pick quarterback has won a season opener as a rookie since 2002, where they've gone 0-8-1 in that span.

Granted, none of those quarterbacks landed in an ideal situation as a rookie, considering the Bears were far from the worst team in the league last year.

Williams is known for his impressive skillset, including his ability to throw on the run and improvisation skills. But he's also known for his strong nail game, which he debuted in his first career game with Chicago. Williams has his nails painted orange with "#18 DA BEARS" written on top as he prepares to face the Titans.

New nails for new QB1



"#18 DA BEARS" pic.twitter.com/zdBohsPCoN — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024

Williams will face a talented Titans defense led by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who back in the summer told The Rich Eisen Show that he was excited to smack talk Williams about painting his nails.

“Painted nails. I can’t wait to say that to him,” Simmons said in June. “Most definitely. Oh, it’s gonna be one of them games. I mean, he probably gets smack-talked by his teammates right now, but especially a game like that. My first game, of course I missed the last end of the season. … It’s gonna be the first game of the season. They’ve got us coming to Chicago. All the hype’s gonna be around them of course. I think when special, even prime-time games … everybody just counts Tennessee out, which we all know. A game like Chicago, I’m sure (they’re) thinking we ’bout to get beat bad. That also make me even talk more smack and boost me up a little more, get into a different mode, as well. I’ll be in a different mode that game."

It's safe to say Williams most likely saw Simmons' comment, and the No. 1 pick is known for keeping his receipts. It definitely feels like an additional thing to motivate Williams ahead of his first career start against the Titans.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Caleb Williams debuts Bears-themed nails ahead of Week 1 game