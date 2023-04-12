Caleb Ferguson in court charged with murder after death of Cameron Scott Rae in Perth

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a young man in Perth at the weekend.

Cameron Scott Rae, 20, was discovered seriously injured in the city's South Methven Street at around 9.40pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended after the alarm was raised, but Mr Rae, from the local area, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men, aged 17 and 18, were arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the incident.

The 17-year-old was released pending further enquiries.

Caleb Ferguson, 18, was later charged and appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he faced one count of murder and one of assault.

Ferguson, from the city, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is due back in the dock within the next week.