Caleb Ewan's Ridley Noah Fast Disc - Gallery

After a high-profile switch from Mitchelton-Scott to Lotto Soudal, Caleb Ewan kicked off his 2019 season with victory in his first outing in his new team colours at the 2019 Down Under Classic. Despite no further victories in the Tour Down Under, the Aussie sprinter went on to have a breakthrough season, taking stages at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

This year, Ewan's second season with Lotto Soudal has started in the same winning vein, as he beat Elia Viviani - who's riding his new team's De Rosa SK Pininfarina - to win the Schwalbe Classic Criterium for the fourth time in five years.

Lotto Soudal recently announced they will be riding disc brakes only for the 2020 season, and with that announcement came the addition that four Lotto Soudal riders would be given the opportunity to choose custom paint ahead of target races. To kick off the year, Caleb Ewan's chosen colourway is a simple metallic black with white logos. We're looking forward to seeing if he comes up with anything more extravagant as the season progresses.

His bike is replete with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed disc groupset, and carbon wheels also come courtesy of Campy. The Italian brand's Bora One tubulars are shod with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.

Ewan is far from the tallest rider in the peloton, something that is exemplified by the size of his bike; his 630mm saddle height is the smallest we've measured all week. That said, the Australian sprinter is known for his long-and-low sprinting position and his 140mm long Deda Superzero puts him in contention in the battle of the stem lengths.

This is paired with Deda Superzero carbon handlebars which, at 36cm wide, are one of the narrowest on show at the Tour Down Under. Although, they're not quite as narrow as the narrowest bars in the pro peloton — that title goes to Jan-Willem van Schip.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Caleb Ewan's Ridley Noah Fast Disc.

Caleb Ewan's Ridley Noah Fast Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Ridley Noah Fast Disc

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Ergopower Super Record EPS Disc Brake

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed, 11-29t

Chain: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 2x12 with SRM power meter, 54/39t

Bottom bracket: Campagnolo

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora One Tubular

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa G+ tubular

Handlebars: Deda Superzero

Handlebar tape: Lizard Skins

Stem: Deda Superzero (140mm)

Pedals: Look Keo Carbon

Saddle: Selle Italia Flight

Seat post: Ridley

Bottle cages: Tacx Diva

Computer: SRM PC8

Rider height: 1.65m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 630mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 520mm

Weight: 7.6kg