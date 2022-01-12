Caldwell Reports Record First Quarter

First quarter revenue of $38.4 million, a 112% increase year over year.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended November 30, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

11.30.21 11.30.201 Professional fees - Caldwell 26,592 18,053 Professional fees - IQTP 11,722 - Consolidated professional fees 38,314 18,053 Direct expense reimbursements 116 74 Revenues 38,430 18,127 Cost of sales 30,432 13,337 Government stimulus grants - (110 ) Reimbursed direct expenses 116 74 Gross profit 7,882 4,826 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,954 3,174 Acquisition-related expenses 2 801 225 Operating profit 1,127 1,427 Interest expense on lease liability 112 107 Investment income (5 ) (9 ) Foreign exchange (income) loss (123 ) 34 Earnings before tax 1,143 1,295 Income tax expense 398 361 Net earnings after tax 745 934 Basic earnings per share $ 0.029 $ 0.046

Results for the three months ended November 30, 2020 exclude the pre-acquisition results of IQTP, which had $3,997 of revenue. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will end on December 31, 2022.

"This was a record-breaking start to the year for Caldwell - consolidated revenue for the quarter was $38.4 million, representing a 112% increase over the prior year and the highest first quarter in our history," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Growth was driven both organically and through acquisition - our acquisition of IQTP contributed $11.7 million in revenue and Caldwell executive search's $26.7 million represents a 47% increase year over year and a 48% increase over our pre-pandemic F'20 first quarter."

"IQTP continues to see significant growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows. Their flexible on-demand pricing model and innovative use of AI technology is not only resonating with an ever-increasing client base, it's creating a new category in talent acquisition. We anticipate this growth trend will continue into upcoming periods."

Wallace continued: "Our ongoing success and performance speaks volumes to the creativity, innovation and execution excellence that the Caldwell and IQTP teams are delivering for our clients. There is no doubt that there's an ongoing war for talent and the world continues to pivot towards remote work out of an increasing desire to achieve work/life balance and the ability to work from anywhere that technology provides. Given this continuing backdrop, our vision remains focused and clear - for our two segments to work in tandem to provide a seamless integration of talent acquisition solutions at all levels for our clients. And with our strong balance sheet, we will continue to review business and technology acquisition opportunities that align with client-driven talent offerings and our belief that Talent Transforms."

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer

cbeck@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at

November 30

2021 As at

August 31

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 27,506 29,214 Accounts receivable 21,965 23,218 Unbilled revenue 6,149 4,217 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,276 2,332 57,896 58,981 Non-current assets Restricted cash 2,661 2,624 Investments 859 242 Advances 369 506 Property and equipment 1,928 1,970 Right-of-use assets 9,099 9,549 Intangible assets 224 234 Goodwill 8,710 7,960 Deferred income taxes 5,120 5,067 Total assets 86,866 87,133 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 4,154 4,640 Compensation payable 35,598 36,852 Income taxes payable 1,926 3,007 Lease liability 1,902 1,868 Loans Payable 179 176 43,759 46,543 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 8,131 6,278 Lease liability 8,143 8,560 60,033 61,381 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 12,279 12,157 Contributed surplus 15,046 15,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income 435 204 Deficit (927 ) (1,672 ) Total equity 26,833 25,752 Total liabilities and equity 86,866 87,133



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

November 30 2021 2020 Revenues Professional fees 38,314 18,053 Direct expense reimbursements 116 74 38,430 18,127 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 30,432 13,337 Government stimulus grants - (110 ) Reimbursed direct expenses 116 74 30,548 13,301 Gross profit 7,882 4,826 Selling, general and administrative 5,954 3,174 Acquisition-related expenses 801 225 6,755 3,399 Operating profit 1,127 1,427 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability (note 10) 112 107 Investment income (5 ) (9 ) Foreign exchange (income) loss (123 ) 34 Earnings before income tax 1,143 1,295 Income tax expense 398 361 Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 745 934 Earnings per share Basic and Diluted $ 0.029 $ 0.046



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)





Three months ended

November 30

2021 2020 Net earnings for the period 745 934 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (Loss) gain on marketable securities (26 ) 37 Cumulative translation adjustment 257 (75 ) Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 976 896



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)









Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

Deficit Share

Capital Contributed

Surplus Cumulative

Translation

Adjustment Gain/(loss) on

Marketable

Securities Total

Equity Balance - August 31, 2020 (6,191 ) 7,515 15,013 595 (176 ) 16,756 Net earnings for the three month period ended November 30, 2020 934 - - - - 934 Share based payment expense - - 5 - 5 Gain on marketable securities available for sale 37 37 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (75 ) - (75 ) Balance - November 30, 2020 (5,257 ) 7,515 15,018 520 (139 ) 17,657 Balance - August 31, 2021 (1,672 ) 12,157 15,063 215 (11 ) 25,752 Net earnings for the three month period ended November 30, 2021 745 - - - - 745 Employee share option plan share issue - 122 (22 ) - - 100 Share-based payment expense - - 5 - - 5 Loss on marketable securities available for sale - - - - (26 ) (26 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 257 - 257 Balance - November 30, 2021 (927 ) 12,279 15,046 472 (37 ) 26,833



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

November 30 2021 2020 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings for the year 745 934 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 92 93 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 531 421 Amortization of intangible assets 13 - Amortization of advances 168 162 Interest expense on lease liabilities 112 107 Share based payment expense 5 5 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (160 ) 24 Changes in working capital (2,168 ) 3,759 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (662 ) 5,505 Investing activities - Acquisition of business (314 ) - Investment in convertible promissory note (629 ) - Proceeds from release of restricted cash - 45 Purchase of property and equipment (44 ) (20 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (987 ) 25 Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (582 ) (592 ) Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan 100 - Sublease payments received 29 90 Net cash used in financing activities (453 ) (502 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 396 (121 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,708 ) 4,907 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 29,214 14,481 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 27,506 19,388



