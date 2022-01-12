Caldwell Reports Record First Quarter
First quarter revenue of $38.4 million, a 112% increase year over year.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended November 30, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
11.30.21
11.30.201
Professional fees - Caldwell
26,592
18,053
Professional fees - IQTP
11,722
-
Consolidated professional fees
38,314
18,053
Direct expense reimbursements
116
74
Revenues
38,430
18,127
Cost of sales
30,432
13,337
Government stimulus grants
-
(110
)
Reimbursed direct expenses
116
74
Gross profit
7,882
4,826
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,954
3,174
Acquisition-related expenses 2
801
225
Operating profit
1,127
1,427
Interest expense on lease liability
112
107
Investment income
(5
)
(9
)
Foreign exchange (income) loss
(123
)
34
Earnings before tax
1,143
1,295
Income tax expense
398
361
Net earnings after tax
745
934
Basic earnings per share
$
0.029
$
0.046
Results for the three months ended November 30, 2020 exclude the pre-acquisition results of IQTP, which had $3,997 of revenue.
Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will end on December 31, 2022.
"This was a record-breaking start to the year for Caldwell - consolidated revenue for the quarter was $38.4 million, representing a 112% increase over the prior year and the highest first quarter in our history," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Growth was driven both organically and through acquisition - our acquisition of IQTP contributed $11.7 million in revenue and Caldwell executive search's $26.7 million represents a 47% increase year over year and a 48% increase over our pre-pandemic F'20 first quarter."
"IQTP continues to see significant growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows. Their flexible on-demand pricing model and innovative use of AI technology is not only resonating with an ever-increasing client base, it's creating a new category in talent acquisition. We anticipate this growth trend will continue into upcoming periods."
Wallace continued: "Our ongoing success and performance speaks volumes to the creativity, innovation and execution excellence that the Caldwell and IQTP teams are delivering for our clients. There is no doubt that there's an ongoing war for talent and the world continues to pivot towards remote work out of an increasing desire to achieve work/life balance and the ability to work from anywhere that technology provides. Given this continuing backdrop, our vision remains focused and clear - for our two segments to work in tandem to provide a seamless integration of talent acquisition solutions at all levels for our clients. And with our strong balance sheet, we will continue to review business and technology acquisition opportunities that align with client-driven talent offerings and our belief that Talent Transforms."
For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent Partners - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
As at
As at
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
27,506
29,214
Accounts receivable
21,965
23,218
Unbilled revenue
6,149
4,217
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,276
2,332
57,896
58,981
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
2,661
2,624
Investments
859
242
Advances
369
506
Property and equipment
1,928
1,970
Right-of-use assets
9,099
9,549
Intangible assets
224
234
Goodwill
8,710
7,960
Deferred income taxes
5,120
5,067
Total assets
86,866
87,133
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
4,154
4,640
Compensation payable
35,598
36,852
Income taxes payable
1,926
3,007
Lease liability
1,902
1,868
Loans Payable
179
176
43,759
46,543
Non-current liabilities
Compensation payable
8,131
6,278
Lease liability
8,143
8,560
60,033
61,381
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
12,279
12,157
Contributed surplus
15,046
15,063
Accumulated other comprehensive income
435
204
Deficit
(927
)
(1,672
)
Total equity
26,833
25,752
Total liabilities and equity
86,866
87,133
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Revenues
Professional fees
38,314
18,053
Direct expense reimbursements
116
74
38,430
18,127
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
30,432
13,337
Government stimulus grants
-
(110
)
Reimbursed direct expenses
116
74
30,548
13,301
Gross profit
7,882
4,826
Selling, general and administrative
5,954
3,174
Acquisition-related expenses
801
225
6,755
3,399
Operating profit
1,127
1,427
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability (note 10)
112
107
Investment income
(5
)
(9
)
Foreign exchange (income) loss
(123
)
34
Earnings before income tax
1,143
1,295
Income tax expense
398
361
Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
745
934
Earnings per share
Basic and Diluted
$
0.029
$
0.046
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Net earnings for the period
745
934
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
(Loss) gain on marketable securities
(26
)
37
Cumulative translation adjustment
257
(75
)
Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
976
896
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Deficit
Share
Contributed
Cumulative
Gain/(loss) on
Total
Balance - August 31, 2020
(6,191
)
7,515
15,013
595
(176
)
16,756
Net earnings for the three month period ended
November 30, 2020
934
-
-
-
-
934
Share based payment expense
-
-
5
-
5
Gain on marketable securities available for sale
37
37
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
(75
)
-
(75
)
Balance - November 30, 2020
(5,257
)
7,515
15,018
520
(139
)
17,657
Balance - August 31, 2021
(1,672
)
12,157
15,063
215
(11
)
25,752
Net earnings for the three month period ended
November 30, 2021
745
-
-
-
-
745
Employee share option plan share issue
-
122
(22
)
-
-
100
Share-based payment expense
-
-
5
-
-
5
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
(26
)
(26
)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
257
-
257
Balance - November 30, 2021
(927
)
12,279
15,046
472
(37
)
26,833
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the year
745
934
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
92
93
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
531
421
Amortization of intangible assets
13
-
Amortization of advances
168
162
Interest expense on lease liabilities
112
107
Share based payment expense
5
5
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
(160
)
24
Changes in working capital
(2,168
)
3,759
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(662
)
5,505
Investing activities
-
Acquisition of business
(314
)
-
Investment in convertible promissory note
(629
)
-
Proceeds from release of restricted cash
-
45
Purchase of property and equipment
(44
)
(20
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(987
)
25
Financing activities
Payment of lease liabilities
(582
)
(592
)
Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan
100
-
Sublease payments received
29
90
Net cash used in financing activities
(453
)
(502
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
396
(121
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(1,708
)
4,907
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
29,214
14,481
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
27,506
19,388
