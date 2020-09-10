Calcutta University Results 2020: BCom Semester 1 results decalred; steps to check score on wbresults.nic.in

The University of Calcutta (CU) has released the BCom results 2020 for its first semester students. Candidates who have appeared for the semester-end exam can check their scores by visiting wbresults.nic.in, the official website for West Bengal Examination Results.

The results are for students who are currently enrolled in Honours/ General/ Major courses in the Bachelor of Commerce stream.

To ensure that no candidate has to step out during the pandemic in order to receive their results, the Calcutta Unviersity has released the results online, reported Jagran Josh.

The report added that the board will be notifying students soon about the date of issue of hard copy of the results or the marksheet. Students are advised to be attentive of any new notifications from the varsity at www.cuexam.net.

Follow these steps to check your University of Calcutta Result for BCom Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS): >Step 1: Visit wbresults.nic.in, the official site for West Bengal Examination Results 2020 >Step 2: Go to the latest announcement section >Step 3: Click on the link that says "BCom Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS)" >Step 4: You will be directed to another webpage where you need to login >Step 5: Enter your registered roll number in the given space and click on "Submit" >Step 6: Digital marksheet will appear >Step 7: Download and take a print out of the page for future reference

Students can also access the page to check Calcutta University BCom Results directly by clicking here.

According to a Times of India report, candidates can check their results through an alternate websites such as www.exametc.com.

The Calcutta Unviersity BCom Resutls for Semester I are also available on SMS. In order to get the results via sms, students need to send a message with the words 'CUUG' followed by their 12-digit roll number (make sure that you have not included the hyphens) to the number 56070.

Also See: Calcutta University to hold open book exam for final year UG and PG students from 1 to 18 Oct

