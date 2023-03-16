Use our calculators to find out how the Budget hit your pocket

budget calculators

Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget included a radical shake-up of pension tax allowances and a big childcare giveaway for parents.

But due to a deep freeze on a range of tax thresholds, the tax burden under the Conservatives is now the highest level since the Second World War.

To help you better understand the impact on your finances, The Telegraph has devised a series of calculators to show you how much the Chancellor is costing you.

Pension savers are major winners from the Budget, with the abolition of the pernicious lifetime allowance, which was a disincentive for older people to stay in work, creating a potentially limitless inheritance tax break.

An obscure limit on pension saving for those who have already begun withdrawals has also been more than doubled, reducing unexpected tax charges and making pensions an even more efficient way to save.

Yet from April, millions of workers will face higher income taxes due to the freezing of the personal allowance and the higher-rate thresholds. The point at which the top, 45pc rate kicks in will also fall from £150,000 to £125,140.

This will drag thousands into higher bands, meaning greater tax bills.

Mr Hunt also kept inheritance tax thresholds frozen, leaving more and more bereaved families to pay the death duty after property values soared in the pandemic.

Finally, while savings rates have increased since the Bank of England started raising the Bank Rate in December 2021, the tax-free savings allowances have remained frozen and will be for years to come. It means thousands of savers will have to pay income on returns that take them over the tax-free personal savings allowance.