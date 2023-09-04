Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Key Insights

RADCOM's estimated fair value is US$7.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$8.97 suggests RADCOM is potentially trading close to its fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.18m US$6.61m US$6.98m US$7.30m US$7.58m US$7.83m US$8.06m US$8.28m US$8.49m US$8.70m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 9.13% Est @ 7.04% Est @ 5.57% Est @ 4.54% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.97% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.43% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% US$5.7 US$5.6 US$5.5 US$5.3 US$5.1 US$4.9 US$4.6 US$4.4 US$4.2 US$4.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$49m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.7m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.2%) = US$147m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$147m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= US$67m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$116m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$9.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RADCOM as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.999. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RADCOM

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for RDCM.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For RADCOM, we've put together three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RADCOM (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does RDCM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQCM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

