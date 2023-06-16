Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Orogen Royalties fair value estimate is CA$0.59

Current share price of CA$0.52 suggests Orogen Royalties is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Orogen Royalties' competitorsis currently 58%

Does the June share price for Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$2.46m CA$3.61m CA$4.81m CA$5.96m CA$6.99m CA$7.87m CA$8.60m CA$9.21m CA$9.72m CA$10.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 66.01% Est @ 46.75% Est @ 33.27% Est @ 23.83% Est @ 17.22% Est @ 12.59% Est @ 9.35% Est @ 7.09% Est @ 5.50% Est @ 4.39% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% CA$2.3 CA$3.1 CA$3.8 CA$4.3 CA$4.7 CA$4.9 CA$4.9 CA$4.9 CA$4.7 CA$4.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$42m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$10m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.8%) = CA$158m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$158m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= CA$71m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$113m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Orogen Royalties as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.100. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Orogen Royalties

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for OGN.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Orogen Royalties, we've put together three fundamental elements you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Orogen Royalties has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does OGN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

