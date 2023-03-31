Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is US$8.92 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$7.86 share price, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for KC is CN¥5.87 which is 34% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) -CN¥1.29b -CN¥1.07b -CN¥809.5m -CN¥132.1m CN¥607.0m CN¥981.7m CN¥1.41b CN¥1.85b CN¥2.27b CN¥2.64b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 61.73% Est @ 43.83% Est @ 31.30% Est @ 22.53% Est @ 16.39% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% -CN¥1.2k -CN¥887 -CN¥608 -CN¥90.2 CN¥377 CN¥554 CN¥725 CN¥865 CN¥964 CN¥1.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥2.6b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (10.0%– 2.1%) = CN¥34b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥34b÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= CN¥13b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥15b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$7.9, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.107. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for KC.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does KC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here