Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (HKG:1596)

Does the March share price for Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (HKG:1596) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥163.4m CN¥173.2m CN¥181.2m CN¥188.0m CN¥193.8m CN¥198.8m CN¥203.4m CN¥207.6m CN¥211.6m CN¥215.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.88% Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.65% Est @ 3.72% Est @ 3.07% Est @ 2.61% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 1.81% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% CN¥151 CN¥149 CN¥144 CN¥139 CN¥132 CN¥126 CN¥119 CN¥113 CN¥106 CN¥100

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥215m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 7.9%– 1.6%) = CN¥3.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥3.4b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= CN¥1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥2.9b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$4.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SEHK:1596 Intrinsic value March 30th 2020

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hebei Yichen Industrial Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.008. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different.

