Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Cordlife Group Limited (SGX:P8A)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Cordlife Group is S$0.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.46 share price, Cordlife Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 43%, Cordlife Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cordlife Group Limited (SGX:P8A) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Cordlife Group

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$6.85m S$6.26m S$5.91m S$5.72m S$5.62m S$5.59m S$5.60m S$5.64m S$5.70m S$5.78m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -13.28% Est @ -8.70% Est @ -5.50% Est @ -3.25% Est @ -1.68% Est @ -0.58% Est @ 0.18% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 1.36% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$6.5 S$5.6 S$5.0 S$4.5 S$4.2 S$3.9 S$3.7 S$3.5 S$3.4 S$3.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$44m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$5.8m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.0%) = S$147m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$147m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$82m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$126m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 6.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cordlife Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cordlife Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine P8A's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for P8A.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Cordlife Group, we've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cordlife Group you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.