Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Brook Crompton Holdings Ltd. (SGX:AWC)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Brook Crompton Holdings Ltd. (SGX:AWC) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$2.72m S$2.37m S$2.16m S$2.04m S$1.97m S$1.94m S$1.92m S$1.92m S$1.93m S$1.95m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -19.44% Est @ -13.08% Est @ -8.63% Est @ -5.52% Est @ -3.34% Est @ -1.81% Est @ -0.74% Est @ 0.01% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.9% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% S$2.5 S$2.1 S$1.8 S$1.6 S$1.4 S$1.3 S$1.2 S$1.1 S$1.0 S$1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$14m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$2.0m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ 7.1%– 1.8%) = S$37m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$37m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= S$19m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$33m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 7.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Brook Crompton Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.980. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Brook Crompton Holdings, There are three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Brook Crompton Holdings that you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

