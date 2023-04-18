Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Alumexx N.V. (AMS:ALX)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Alumexx fair value estimate is €0.49

Alumexx's €0.56 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Alumexx's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -33%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Alumexx N.V. (AMS:ALX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €429.3k €399.2k €379.9k €367.5k €359.4k €354.2k €350.9k €349.0k €348.0k €347.7k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -10.18% Est @ -7.03% Est @ -4.82% Est @ -3.28% Est @ -2.20% Est @ -1.44% Est @ -0.92% Est @ -0.54% Est @ -0.29% Est @ -0.10% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% €0.4 €0.3 €0.3 €0.3 €0.3 €0.2 €0.2 €0.2 €0.2 €0.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €2.6m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €348k× (1 + 0.3%) ÷ (6.9%– 0.3%) = €5.3m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €5.3m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= €2.7m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €5.4m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Alumexx as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.103. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Alumexx, there are three further factors you should consider:

