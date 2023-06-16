Calculating The Fair Value Of Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2)

Key Insights

Valuetronics Holdings' estimated fair value is S$0.65 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Valuetronics Holdings' S$0.56 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Valuetronics Holdings are currently trading on average at a 38% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Valuetronics Holdings

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$126.2m HK$126.0m HK$126.6m HK$127.7m HK$129.3m HK$131.1m HK$133.2m HK$135.5m HK$137.9m HK$140.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -1.10% Est @ -0.18% Est @ 0.46% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 1.71% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 1.84% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% HK$115 HK$105 HK$96.4 HK$88.9 HK$82.2 HK$76.1 HK$70.6 HK$65.6 HK$61.0 HK$56.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$818m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$140m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.0%) = HK$1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$1.9b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= HK$769m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is HK$1.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.6, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Valuetronics Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.080. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Valuetronics Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BN2.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Valuetronics Holdings, there are three relevant items you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Valuetronics Holdings , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does BN2's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SGX every day.

