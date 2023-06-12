Calculating The Fair Value Of PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH)

Key Insights

PMB Technology Berhad's estimated fair value is RM3.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM3.88 share price, PMB Technology Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 95% suggests PMB Technology Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM137.3m RM207.1m RM283.0m RM358.6m RM429.6m RM493.7m RM550.5m RM600.8m RM645.6m RM686.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 71.11% Est @ 50.85% Est @ 36.66% Est @ 26.74% Est @ 19.79% Est @ 14.92% Est @ 11.52% Est @ 9.13% Est @ 7.46% Est @ 6.30% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM122 RM163 RM197 RM221 RM234 RM239 RM236 RM228 RM217 RM204

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM686m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM7.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM7.6b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM2.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM4.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM3.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PMB Technology Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.162. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PMB Technology Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for PMBTECH.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For PMB Technology Berhad, there are three pertinent factors you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PMB Technology Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does PMBTECH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

