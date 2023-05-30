Calculating The Fair Value Of MClean Technologies Berhad (KLSE:MCLEAN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, MClean Technologies Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.11

With RM0.13 share price, MClean Technologies Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

MClean Technologies Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -126%

How far off is MClean Technologies Berhad (KLSE:MCLEAN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM1.68m RM1.61m RM1.58m RM1.58m RM1.59m RM1.62m RM1.65m RM1.70m RM1.75m RM1.80m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -7.57% Est @ -4.23% Est @ -1.89% Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.90% Est @ 1.70% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.65% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 3.12% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.9% RM1.5 RM1.3 RM1.2 RM1.1 RM1.0 RM0.9 RM0.9 RM0.8 RM0.7 RM0.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM10m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM1.8m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.9%– 3.6%) = RM29m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM29m÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)10= RM11m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM21m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MClean Technologies Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.074. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MClean Technologies Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MCLEAN's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MCLEAN.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For MClean Technologies Berhad, there are three further elements you should consider:

