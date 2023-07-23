Calculating The Fair Value Of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Maintel Holdings is UK£1.33 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£1.53 share price, Maintel Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -43%, Maintel Holdings' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£2.40m UK£2.18m UK£2.05m UK£1.98m UK£1.93m UK£1.91m UK£1.90m UK£1.90m UK£1.91m UK£1.92m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -9.00% Est @ -5.93% Est @ -3.78% Est @ -2.27% Est @ -1.22% Est @ -0.48% Est @ 0.04% Est @ 0.40% Est @ 0.65% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 11% UK£2.2 UK£1.8 UK£1.5 UK£1.3 UK£1.1 UK£1.0 UK£0.9 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£12m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.9m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (11%– 1.2%) = UK£20m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£20m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= UK£7.0m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£19m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Maintel Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.403. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Maintel Holdings, there are three important items you should assess:

