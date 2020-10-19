Calculating The Fair Value Of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)

Does the October share price for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$31.4m CA$46.0m CA$57.3m CA$67.5m CA$76.2m CA$83.5m CA$89.5m CA$94.5m CA$98.6m CA$102.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 24.68% Est @ 17.77% Est @ 12.94% Est @ 9.56% Est @ 7.19% Est @ 5.53% Est @ 4.37% Est @ 3.56% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% CA$29.1 CA$39.3 CA$45.4 CA$49.4 CA$51.6 CA$52.3 CA$51.9 CA$50.7 CA$48.9 CA$46.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$465m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$102m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.7%) = CA$1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= CA$739m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$1.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$23.6, the company appears about fair value at a 8.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dye & Durham as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.072. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

